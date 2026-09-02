HOLLYWOOD- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has come a long way since exploding onto the music scene more than two decades ago. The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, producer and entrepreneur has accomplished something that isn’t always easy in the entertainment industry: reinventing himself while remaining relevant.

These days, 50 Cent seems to be everywhere.

Most recently, the Queens-born entertainer has been making his presence felt around New York and New Jersey. On August 27, he made a special appearance at Stew Leonard’s Farm Fresh Food & Wine in Clifton, New Jersey, promoting his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands. Fans purchasing special packages had an opportunity to receive signed bottles and pose for a photo with the star. Just days earlier, 50 Cent was in the heart of Times Square celebrating another business venture. On August 18, he joined Planet Hollywood for the launch of “50 Cent Faves,” a special menu inspired by some of Jackson’s favorite foods.

The collaboration features comfort-food selections ranging from chicken tenders and garlic mashed potatoes to burgers, steak and macaroni and cheese. There are even cocktails incorporating his Branson Cognac, including one appropriately inspired by his massive hit “Candy Shop.”

It is another example of how Jackson has successfully transformed his celebrity into a business empire.

His relationship with Planet Hollywood goes beyond putting his name on a menu. Jackson and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl have also partnered on PH Live, an entertainment venue inside Planet Hollywood’s Times Square location.

Yet food and spirits represent only a portion of the 50 Cent portfolio.

Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television has become a major force in entertainment. He helped create and executive produce the enormously successful Starz series “Power,” which premiered in 2014 and grew into a franchise with multiple spinoffs. The television success introduced Jackson to an entirely new audience and proved that his instincts extended well beyond the recording studio.

Jackson has also been investing heavily in his vision for film and television production in Shreveport, Louisiana. His ambitious plans involving G-Unit Studios and other entertainment ventures demonstrate just how far his career has evolved from his beginnings as a rapper from South Jamaica, Queens.

Even while expanding into television, film, restaurants and spirits, 50 Cent hasn’t forgotten the brand that helped make him famous.

Another piece of early-2000s nostalgia recently returned when the G-Unit G6 sneaker made its comeback through Reebok. The original sneaker debuted in 2003, the same year 50 Cent released his landmark album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” More than two decades later, fans were still asking for the shoe to return.

That staying power is remarkable.

When “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” arrived in 2003, 50 Cent became one of the biggest names in music. Songs including “In da Club,” “21 Questions” and “P.I.M.P.” helped define an era of hip-hop. His follow-up album, “The Massacre,” produced another collection of hits, including “Candy Shop” and “Just a Lil Bit.”

More than 20 years later, those songs remain instantly recognizable.

Jackson recently reminded audiences of that musical legacy when he joined Joe and Tony Yayo during an August Verzuz event featuring R&B stars Joe and Donell Jones. G-Unit performed “Wanna Get to Know You” as well as “Big Rich Town,” the theme associated with the “Power” franchise.

Interestingly, Jackson appears comfortable with the fact that music is no longer the sole focus of his career. Rather than trying to recreate the success of 2003, he has continued moving forward. The rapper became an actor. The actor became a producer. The producer became an entrepreneur. And the entrepreneur continues finding new opportunities.

Rose’s Scoop: On a lighter note, I’ve always jokingly called 50 Cent “4 Bits.” No disrespect to Curtis Jackson …t’s simply my own playful nickname for one of hip-hop’s most recognizable stars. Considering how many successful ventures he has these days, maybe “50 Cent” is actually selling him a little short!

From Queens to Hollywood, Times Square and beyond, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has turned his name into much more than a stage persona.

More than two decades after “In da Club” made him a superstar, 50 Cent is still very much in the building — only now, he may be the one making the business deal behind it.

Happy Labor Day and wishing my daughter Kelly Limoncelli a very Happy Birthday!