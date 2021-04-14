UNITED STATES—Gambling in San Francisco isn’t the same as doing it in Las Vegas. There are a lot of differences that you need to take into consideration. The reason for doing this is mainly to avoid getting in trouble with the law.

San Francisco is one of the most diverse cities, both literally and figuratively. It’s no wonder that there are a lot of things to choose from. We will be looking at the diversity of gambling in this article and try to cover all the fundamental things regarding this activity in San Fran.

San Francisco Online Casinos and Sportsbooks

At the time of writing this article, most forms of gambling are illegal if you’re a resident. However, you can bet online at casinos from other states or countries without any consequences. Californian state laws regarding gambling can be a little weird, yes. If you are an entrepreneur and want to open an online casino with your headquarters in San Francisco, you’re out of luck. Well, at least for now.

Charitable Gambling

You might be surprised to find out that charitable gambling is a thing and it’s actually encouraged in San Francisco. Sure, there are rules and limitations put in place, but for the most part it’s a very liberal market. To organize a, let’s say, charitable bingo night, you must obtain a license from the city of San Francisco and hold your event either at noon or at midnight. The prizes must also be under $250 and no alcohol should be brought to such events.

Land-Based Casinos in San Francisco

Card rooms are perfectly legal and regulated in San Francisco, but full-fledged casinos are only permitted exclusively for the Native American Tribal Casinos coalition. However, residents and visitors that want to partake in certain forms of gambling without driving all the way into the Native American part of the city can do so by partaking in the lottery, off-track betting, horse racing, and poker rooms.

Sports Betting

Sports betting on an online website isn’t regulated at all in California or San Francisco. However, sports betting at a physical location is strictly prohibited. Along with sports betting, online poker rooms are also illegal in California. While no one has been charged with any crimes for playing poker online, those are the rules.

However, the state will likely see a major shift within the next few years thanks to pressure from lobbyists. Still, for the moment, it’s better to play it safe. Only go to licensed physical casinos and don’t try to break the law because the fines can be pretty hefty.

Communities, Bars, and Forums

There’s a pretty big sports culture in the area despite the fact that physical sports betting is illegal. You will find a lot of bars and clubs with people who are absolutely passionate about the subject. And even if you can’t get to San Francisco in person, you’ll still find tons of forums and websites where you can connect with people who are passionate about the sports scene in San Fran. We especially recommend the sports bars that you can find scattered throughout Mission Bay and Oracle Park, as you can find a wide variety of such venues here.

Final Thoughts

While physical gambling and sports betting is heavily prohibited in San Francisco, online betting isn’t. The best way to socialize with likeminded people when visiting this city is to either go to the Native American part of town or go to a bar where you can bet on matches alongside other people.

In any case, the city is well worth visiting both for the bar experience and for the whole shebang as well. Seeing sights like the Golden Gate Bridge or Silicon Valley with your own eyes is one hell of an experience. With that said, check out the rest of our website for more details regarding the City of Fog.