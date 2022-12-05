UNITED STATES—When it comes to spending leisure time at home, people watch television, play online games and more recently like to go online hunting for virtual collectibles. Gamisodes is combining all three into a whole new form of gaming – and the gaming community is loving it.

Just like the company’s name says, Gamisodes are online games based on popular television shows. For its first ever array of Gamisodes, the company has begun remastering the classic Inspector Gadget television series from the 1980’s to transform them into visually slick new forms of online game play where fans inject themselves into each episode to help Inspector Gadget defeat his archrivals, in particular the notorious Dr. Claw. The first Gamisode Inspector Gadget has already been remastered.

Offline, players prepare to join with Inspector Gadget to engage the bad guys by collecting virtual Gamisodes playing cards that feature a vast supply of unique gadgets that become activated when playing the games for a wide range of immersive play experiences.

A successful digital entrepreneur, Brimer began his foray into online gaming by seeking out top executives in entertainment, videogames and virtual collectibles to see if all the pieces could fit together. After receiving unanimous support for his vision, he launched into starting up what would soon become the first media-tech company to transform episodic television series into online games where players become part of the action.

“We have found that people love to revisit their favorite shows and characters – and Inspector Gadget is at the top of nostalgia entertainment,” said Davis Brimer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the California-based company.

On the business side, Brimer has joined with major global animation studios and rights owners to adapt television episodic programming into the Gamisodes interactive games. Brimer also teamed up with top entertainment and gaming notables to form an all-star executive advisory board, including Sander Schwartz, a producer and former president of Warner Bros Animation, Howard Braham, former Disney Imagineer and Agnes Garbowska, creator and illustrator for DC Superhero Girls, Transformers, My Little Pony and Care Bears.

Gamisodes plans to introduce new Inspector Gadget virtual trading cards every couple of months for players to collect and get fully prepared to join with Inspector Gadget and take on the bad guys from Day One. “We are currently offering a series of free virtual cards, however because of strong demand supplies are extremely limited,” said Brimer.

Inspector Gadget cards will come in a digital pack, featuring 165 unique gadgets activated by Inspector Gadget providing virtually limitless collectability, play options, and enhancements. Gamisodes cardholders will also have exclusive access to a variety of perks such as giveaways, SWAG, VIP virtual events in Gamisodes Discord, as well as a chance to experience a behind-the-scenes Beta version of the first Inspector Gadget Gamisode.

The Gamisodes are hosted on the company’s interactive entertainment platform while the collectible virtual cards are made available through industry-leading Flow blockchain, where players can acquire, trade, or sell digital assets safely and securely.

For more info and become among the first to experience a new level of online game play, visit Gamisodes at (https://gamisodes.com/.