WOODLAND HILLS—On October 18, the news of the death of actress Betty McGuire was announced. The actress, best known for her role as Kate Malone, the grandmother on the 80s sitcom, Growing Pains.

The co-founder of Double G Films, Keith Gerchak, and close family friend of McGuire, first told the Hollywood Reporter that McGuire died on October 8 of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. She lived to be 100.

During her 70-year acting career, McGuire had parts on many of the classic television shows of days gone by; The Doris Day Show, Cannon, Columbo, Barnaby Jones, Baretta, Lou Grant, and Charlies Angels.

On the silver screen, in 1978 she portrayed Sister Mary Quacker with Cheech and Chong on Up in Smoke. The Incredible Shrinking Woman, in 1981, and in 1997, Wishmaster.

Then she was seen on Hill Street Blues, Moonlighting, St. Elsewhere, Falcon Crest, Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Murphy Brown, ER, and 7th Heaven.

Even before that, she worked alongside many of the greats of her time on Broadway with Ethel Merman, Barbara Cook, Tony Randall, Bea Authur, Constance Bennett, Jane Russell, Tallulah Bankhead, Celeste Holm, Ron Moody and Susan Hayward in the original productions of the famous musicals from 1955-1958 Plain and Fancy, Happy Hunting, and Oh Captain.

McGuire was a headliner in her role as Mame at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, and traveled home and abroad as starred in the productions of; Gypsy, Oliver, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and The Ziegfield Follies of 1956.

In her later years, McGuire volunteered locally with a Los Angeles legal clinic assisting low-income tenants who were facing eviction.

McGuire never married or had children. She loved what she did and did what she loved. She was active at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Home and hosted a “Gabfests” group on campus.