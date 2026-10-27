HOLLYWOOD—I was once asked in film class as an undergraduate, “Tell me your favorite movie of all-time and why?” For me I thought about it for a moment, but it immediately hit me, it was the 1978 classic, “John Carpenter’s Halloween.” The funny thing about this flick was it was not a classic when it first came out. It seemed to grow its audience over time. As I have stated before, I wish I could go back into the past and watch this movie in a theater when it was first released to audiences.

Carpenter is leagues ahead of many horror filmmakers in my opinion and its a camera work. There is this saying in the film industry, you can have a great story, but bad movie, and you cannot have a good movie with a bad story. What am I saying? You can have a fantastic script, but if you have a director who doesn’t know what they’re doing, it can become a bad movie. If you had a bad script, but a fantastic director, nothing can save it.

In Carpenter’s case, he not only stood behind the camera for “Halloween,” but he played a major role in the script with Debra Hill. I think a writer who has a director’s eye is always a plus because your vision as a writer is likely to be interpreted precisely the way you want it to be. If you’re the writer, but not the director, their perception of how things should be done is not going to align.

With Carpenter, he had a vision and he knew exactly what he wanted to do. Each time I watch, the 1978 classic, I find something new. I guess that is the aura of being a filmmaker, one as passionate I am about horror. I’m not just watching for entertainment, I’m studying when I watch to see what works, what doesn’t work and what could have been tweaked to provide even more improvements to the story, the direction and the overall impact.

Recently, something that has become prevalent in the movie is how some of the characters are not complete idiots. Dr. Loomis portrayed by Donald Pleasance knew the moment Michael Myers escaped that sanitarium danger was unleashed. He is desperately trying to stop it, but not in a goofy way. There is a seriousness to “Halloween” from the perception of the characters that doesn’t come across as unwarranted.

Loomis’ sentiment can be echoed for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who knows after looking outside the window in her classroom that someone is watching her. That watching soon becomes stalking at that becomes downright scary. I’ve always said this and I will say it again, there is nothing more terrifying than someone watching you and you having absolutely no idea they are.

Carpenter uses the camera to deliver scares and an ominous presence unlike anything I have ever seen in a horror movie. We are seeing Michael Myers from the point of view of Michael Myers. Now is this the first movie that has done that? No, it was done in 1974 with “Black Christmas,” but I don’t think it was executed as well as Carpenter did. “Halloween” is not about bloodshed, you do have people die, but they don’t viciously die. Its more calculated as you reach the big climax where the tension and elongated chase sequence leads to the final confrontation with shocking moments and surprises.

The mask is iconic and unforgettable, but it is Carpenter’s music that he has crafted for the film that is unforgettable. When you hear that music you know what movie the music references. Hands done you know it when you hear it. The pacing is sharp and pristine; the opening hooks you immediately and you have characters that not only you identify with, but you become emotionally invested in. In addition, you have actual jump scares that are unexpected and come out of left filed always keeping you on edge.

There is no other horror film that comes close to the terror and thrills that “John Carpenter’s Halloween” does. Its hard to believe in 2028, the film that was made on a modest budget of around $300,000 will celebrate 50 years. That’s right 50 years, so much to the point that it still haunts old audiences and new audiences alike.

Simply put, don’t watch this movie in a dark room, at night all alone, and when you need a good scare, nothing and I mean nothing beats the original that proves you can do horror without the bloodshed, excessive kills or over the top antics.

Written By LaDale Anderson