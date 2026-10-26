HOLLYWOOD—I have been thinking about this for a very long time. Has MTV’s reality competition series, “The Challenge” run its course? Why can I say that? I’m watching the current season, “Cutthroat II” has been just dreadful. I’m watching weekly, but just by shear hate. Yes, I am hate watching a series, but I’ve realized I’m not even paying attention when I watch 75 percent of the time. Perhaps because I was already spoiled on who the winners are.

The series will celebrate 30 years in 2028 and has already celebrated 42 seasons, including a few spinoffs on Paramount + celebrating all-star seasons. I think this current season has torpedoed the game play and interest because of its latest format. You have 3 teams, with 3 different captains, the captains are safe from being voted into the elimination. Hmm, seems to just be giving safety for the hell of giving safety.

Oh, that is not the worse, not in the least bit. The voting of contestants into elimination is an absolute mess, and it only got worse, when one team was completely decimated. How so? There were a team of all women and 1 male. No matter what transpired, the male was going into elimination, even if they were victorious in the daily challenge. Now TJ Lavin, make that make sense. I mean you are the host of this series and a staple face, and you’re telling me if I put my blood, sweat and tears into a challenge and I’m victorious, I’m not safe?

That is the absolute dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I win victory and if I’m a male or female, and the only one on that team, despite, victory I have to go into the sand and fight for my life? That is just a bad move on the producers or whoever the hell came up with this idea. I loved when TJ delivered that curveball a few seasons back that forced all players in the game to have to compete in an elimination to earn their spot in the final. It proves that if you’re a good player, you’re not afraid to prove yourself.

This season has been one of the worst in my opinion. One I am sick and tired of seeing the same damn players every damn season. Johnny Bananas, look dude you’re good TV, but find something to do. I do not want to see your ass every damn season of “The Challenge.” It becomes boring. Same with CT, Tori, Michelle, Corey and Cara Maria, the list goes on and on. If you guys have jobs, how about taking a few years off to focus your energy on that.

That is like me watching “Survivor” and every single season, the same players keep coming back over and over again to play. That is not going to be exciting to watch, and I’m not going to watch that. Same with “Big Brother” I love returning players, but I don’t want to see the same players each season. Things have to be rotated out to keep things fresh and exciting.

“The Challenge” just recycles the same players over and over again to the point, in-grained alliances are already in play and very rarely splinter. Then WTH happened this season. We get 3 players disqualified with no explanation. Nelson, Leo and Josh, all disappear in a snap of a finger with no explanation, but if you scour the internet, you know it’s a race-issue.

I get so sick of reality competition shows being so afraid to have discussions about race. If you don’t, then do not have diversity. Have all white players, Hispanics, Black whatever you choose, since the mere theory of race has these TV networks shaking in their boots. Not to mention that same episode, we also saw Cory have to leave because of a medical emergency with his daughter. Like that all the intrigue in the season was literally sucked into thin air.

Then we have a stupid episode fully dedicated to UFC promotion and both captains fighting for their lives, but with mercenaries, not really mercenaries for me. I love Rachel, but she seemed not ready to go, and Sarah is not a true mercenary for me. That’s not the worst of it, the only time Michelle might be forced to go into an elimination, Tori decides to step in and fight Michelle’s battle. Is this what we’re truly doing? Michelle you just proved to me you’re petrified of going into an elimination.

This is just silly and sorry, not sorry, it should not be allowed. That is not the worst of it all, we finally reach the final challenge before the actual final, where the female group wins the daily and they are NOW FORCED to pick one player to go into elimination against a male or female. Like c’mon. It feels like the rules of the game are playing out in real time as they choose?

The worst has to be this final challenge that threw out all the rules when one of the players couldn’t continue, yet the team didn’t get penalized for that. Hmm, I’ve always seen it as a player being disqualified or worse a major penalty being forced onto a team if a player is not able to continue the challenge. Nope, not this go around.

I guess “The Challenge” is proving to us, after 42 seasons, it might be time to finally call it quits. If not, they need to do some major changes. New faces, less twists, rules that make sense and a outcome that doesn’t feel rigged. This could easily be the worst season of “The Challenge” I’ve witnessed in the last 10 years.

Written By David Miller