SAN FRANCISCO—On October 14, 2026, the San Francisco Police Department announced that it needs the public’s help to solve the 2022 homicide of Tavis Landry. The Police Department authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the filing of charges against the suspect(s) responsible for Landry’s murder.

On August 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 am., a shooting occurred on the southeast corner of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street in San Francisco that resulted in the murder of 49-year-old Tavis Landry.

A crime bulletin highlighting this case accompanies this news release. Anyone with details regarding this case is asked to contact Inspector Mark Lee #1983 of the SFPD at 1-415-837-7016(opens in a new window) or after hours at the Department Operations Center (DOC) at 1-415-553-1071(opens in a new window). A criminal history does not disqualify one from this reward.

Individuals wanting to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Homicide Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444(opens in a new window) or Text-A-Tip to TIP411(opens in a new window), beginning your message with “SFPD.”