UNITED STATES—One of the most densely populated cities and counties in the United States, San Francisco is home to such iconic sites as the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. In 2016, the city of fog saw 25 million visitors, drawn by the breathtaking views and the rich history of music and film culture still very much alive in the city.

Despite the robust tourist industry, the number of casinos in the Bay Area and the north seems modest compared to the rest of the state. Don’t let the numbers fool you, though. San Francisco sits at the heart of Northern California and has just as much to offer gamblers looking for a getaway.

Quality, not Quantity

With a larger spread of big cities and metropolitan areas, SoCal has a higher concentration of places to gamble and vacation, in general. But just outside of San Francisco, you can take your pick of resort-style casinos, horse racing tracks, and card rooms.

Resort Retreats

The Graton Resort and Casino is an easy drive to the north of San Francisco and has everything from slot machines to Baccarat, and a poker room with 20 tables. Players looking for more excitement can hit the high-limit VIP rooms and maybe even strike gold, hopefully with a little more luck on their side than the prospectors that came before them. Fine dining, live entertainment, spa services, and premium hotel rooms can all be found at the Graton alongside a variety of unique promotional offers.

If you’re willing to travel just a little further to Sacramento, there’s the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, one of the largest casino resorts in the state of California. Guests that stay at the on-site hotel and Thunder Rewards Members can enjoy the Coconut Pool and Bar, catch a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants, or visit the Spa at Thunder Valley for a massage. Of course, there’s the gaming floor as well, which boasts slots, bingo, poker, and more than 15 other table games.

Off to the Races

Sharing a name with the famous Pacific strait, the Golden Gate Fields thoroughbred horse race track is 140-acres of track and turf. Located in Berkeley, the track hosts events like the California Derby, the Berkeley Handicap, and the San Francisco Mile Stakes annually. Less than half an hour from San Francisco, there are plenty of hotels and dining options nearby, but there’s also the Turf Club Restaurant where guests can enjoy brunch and beautiful views of the Bay.

The Golden Gate Fields is the peak of luxury when it comes to race tracks, but it’s also one of the few in the handful of horse racing tracks in Northern California where players can watch a race or place a bet. Over the years, San Francisco has seen the fall and rise of many different racing tracks with the history of horse racing in the area stretching all the way back to the mid-1800s. Today, pari-mutuel betting is still one of the only forms of legal wagering in California, first legalized in 1933.

Casinos and Card Rooms

Along with casinos, card rooms in the Bay Area offer games like poker, Pai Gow, Texas Hold ‘Em, and other card games. California has a unique differentiation between casinos and card rooms that allows for Indigenous tribes to own and operate casinos while card rooms can only facilitate certain types of games. There’s technically no “House” to play against in card rooms–games that would usually center around a dealer are instead modified with the option to be exclusively player vs. player.

What about Sports Betting?

We’ve looked at some of the casinos and race tracks in San Francisco, but what about players looking for a bookmaker or to place a sports bet? Unfortunately, sports betting is still in limbo for the whole state, so even if you were to wander downstate you wouldn’t be able to scratch that betting itch.

The good news is California lawmakers are currently working out how to introduce sports betting legislation to the state–but it might be a while before Californians get to place their bets. In the meantime, gamblers waiting for sportsbooks in San Francisco can get their fill of casinos found here.

Unanswered Questions

A sports betting bill had its first opportunity to go to the voters at the beginning of 2020, but disagreements between lawmakers and Tribal leaders about how bookmaking should be carried out caused delays. Now, the soonest the bill could be seen on the ballot is next year, but efforts are being made to reach a compromise. All parties involved have expressed enthusiasm about sports betting; it’s really the “when” and “how” that are up in the air now.