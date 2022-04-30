UNITED STATES—Even before the Vision Zero project and other programs like Pedestrian Strategy, San Francisco ranked among the best US cities for pedestrian safety and walkability.

But when it comes down to road traffic safety, the only acceptable option is zero injuries or fatalities. That’s why the City by the Bay has committed to a 10-year plan with the goal of ending all traffic fatalities by 2024.

Today, nearly 8 years after Vision Zero was first introduced, it’s time to tally up the results: is San Francisco safer for pedestrians than it was in 2014? Here’s what the numbers say.

Vision Zero: What Is It and Why San Francisco Needs It

Initially introduced in Sweden in 1995, Vision Zero is a holistic approach to road safety based on the principle that the life and health of community members come before anything else in society.

The project – which has been successfully introduced in several countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands – aims to eliminate all traffic deaths or serious injuries.

Unlike other projects and local initiatives, Vision Zero accounts for one important aspect: people make mistakes on the road. But, thanks to roads engineered for safety and better education and enforcement, these mistakes should never lead to serious or fatal injuries.

Just like most other major metropolitan areas in the US, San Francisco is both densely populated and highly trafficked. These two factors – alongside the lack of road safety education, strict policies, and traffic laws enforcement – lead, each year, to an average of 30 fatalities and 200 injuries.

That’s why, with nearly one million people traveling the city every day, introducing pedestrian and cyclist safety measures is paramount to creating a metropolitan area that is thriving, vibrant, livable, and walkable for everyone.

8 Years of Vision Zero At a Glance

The Vision Zero project is a collection of policies and actions that aim to shift the focus on traffic safety – for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike. And, while government-sponsored initiatives, such as the introduction of more crossing guards, play a vital role, Vision Zero is designed to be a city-wide effort driven by community members and leaders.

But, today, nearly 8 years after the project was first introduced in the city, the numbers picture a situation that is all but positive. Since 2014, more than 200 people have died in traffic accidents, over 20,000 reported injuries, and, on average, a person is taken to San Francisco General Hospital every 15 hours due to injuries reported following a car accident.

What’s more, over the past years, the number of road accident victims has been increasing, now averaging around 30 a year.

After all, while residents and tourists of San Francisco have multiple ways to protect themselves from the consequences of being involved in a road accident – including the option to file a claim with Caltrans, the responsibility to keep all road users safe falls on the government. So, what is being done to achieve Vision Zero’s goals?

Making San Francisco Safer One Mile At a Time

The road to eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries might still be long. However, the City of San Francisco has always adopted a proactive approach toward making the city safer for everyone.

That is why it isn’t surprising that an updated version of the original Vision Zero policy has recently been published by Mayor London N. Breed in response to the most recent result evaluations. That’s what the community of San Francisco should expect from upcoming upgrades.

Simple, Fast, and Effective Measures: the Quick-Build Program

Initially launched in 2019, the Quick-Build program is an initiative designed to introduce road safety measures that:

Come at a fraction of the cost of major renovations;

are highly efficient;

and can be introduced within short timelines

These three attributes make Quick-Build solutions highly effective in curbing the number of road fatalities and injuries in the short term.

The most recent update to the Vision Zero program aims to apply Quick-Build measures to the High Injury Network – or the 160 miles of San Francisco’s road network that accounts for over 75% of all injuries and fatalities.

Quick-Build solutions include a range of measures, such as crossing guards and street calming policies.

A New Speed Management Plan

Undoubtedly, the success of the Vision Zero project heavily relies on the ability of the government to drive a shift in culture and promote traffic safety education.

However, when it comes down to practically curbing the number of road fatalities quickly and efficiently, the City is committed to developing an updated speed management plan.

This strategy aims to reduce speed limits by 5 mph across the city, promote education, and introduce traffic calming measures to create safer streets – especially in business districts and residential areas.

Focus on Equity and Balance

Not all districts in San Francisco rank equally for road safety and the number of traffic accidents. According to Vision Zero’s recent reports, the majority of road fatalities and deaths happen in low-income or disadvantaged neighborhoods.

For example, District Six, which runs across South of Market and Tenderloin, reported over a quarter of all road deaths that have happened in San Francisco since 2014, and it ranks first for the number of road accidents.

Thanks to the new Action Strategy, the latest Vision Zero upgrade aims to involve the local community leaders, improve community engagement, protect vulnerable areas, better enforce traffic laws, and combat injury inequality.

After all, everyone in the city has the right to travel across the City in all safety.