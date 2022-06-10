UNITED STATES—Security is one of the most important features in any established business to ensure property safety. Whether it’s for the protection of assets, theft prevention, employee monitoring, or environmental surveillance, video surveillance systems are essential. Commercial Security Systems in San Francisco offers a wide range of business security solutions and modern video surveillance systems from leading manufacturers that are proven to increase situational awareness. But you may be asking yourself, what kind of system do I need for my business?

Factors to Consider Before Purchasing

Video surveillance systems provide business and property owners peace of mind by having an extra pair of eyes in vulnerable and hard-to-see places. Most advanced systems come with motion sensors, remote viewing, and mobile notifications and even offer quick access to law enforcement with the push of a button.

Here are several key factors to keep in mind:

Field of View and Image Quality

Visualize the size of the area you want to monitor and whether it’s for the interior or exterior of your property. This will give you a good idea of how many cameras you may need and the type of resolution required. In regard to the field of view, it’s recommended to select a camera system that provides optimal horizontal coverage, also known as “wide-angle” cameras.

Type of Camera

There are a variety of camera and video surveillance systems on the market, and they come in a handful of different shapes and functions. For example, the most common systems are bullet, thermal, dome, and pan-tilt-zoom cameras used in many properties and businesses worldwide. However, there are two categories of cameras to take note of:

Analog Cameras

Analog cameras are used in CCTV systems, and they depend on coax cables for the transmission of video and data. Your installer should have no problem placing these cameras where you need them to be, as each camera is traced back to a power supply and routed to an on-site DVR.

IP Cameras

IP cameras, also known as “network video security cameras,” transmit images over the Internet, and many don’t require an additional power source or cable. IP cameras usually offer higher quality video, with some systems supporting up to 4k video quality.

Motion Detection and Analytics

If you want to be aware of every movement within or around the premises of your property, make sure that your video surveillance system is capable of motion detection. Higher-end systems may also have analytics capabilities, such as distinguishing between people and objects in motion.

Video Memory Capacity

For extended and long surveillance periods for all-year monitoring, consider a system that has plenty of storage to save hours, days, and weeks’ worth of video. With a large memory surveillance system, you’ll have evidence on your side in case of an incident. Most businesses use systems that operate 24/7; therefore, a system with high capacity is recommended to store large amounts of footage. In addition, higher-end systems can retain months of captured video if you ever need to look back at specific time frames involving large commercial operations or specific incidents involving persons of interest.

Installation and Pricing

Depending on how elaborate your video surveillance system is, consider how long it may take to install everything exactly how you want it. This is a topic to discuss with your security company and the total cost of the cameras. Video surveillance systems come in a wide range of pricing options, with different models offering multiple features to enhance monitoring capabilities. Before deciding on your surveillance system, make sure you identify the areas you want to monitor, the type of camera, and the installation cost.