UNITED STATES—A lot of people want to try Delta-8, as it offers all the benefits of the Cannabis plant with little to no legal risk. However, not everyone wants to pony up for the relatively high price tags that often come with Delta-8 products. This is a simple matter of supply and demand: At present, the demand for Delta-8 products is greater than the supply…thus, the price goes up.

Of course, supply has a tendency to rise and meet an increase in demand, but not right away. Until that happens, some of us will need to find more economical options. If you really like eating Delta-8 gummies, you might consider making your own gummies at home. As you will see, the process is not that hard.

Things You Will Need

Before you get started, you should go ahead and gather the following items:

Gummy bear molds: Obviously, you can go with other shapes if you want.

Granulated sugar: Regular old table sugar.

Water or flavored liquid: Water is used to mix everything together. However, you can substitute fruit juice, kool-aid, or some other flavored liquid

Glucose, corn syrup, or honey: Serves as both a thickener and a sweetener

Delta-8 extract: The main ingredient.

Gelatin: This will be the main base for the gummies. All gummies are essentially just hard, flavored gelatin.

Citric acid: Adds a nice tart flavor.

Candy flavoring (optional): Self-explanatory. Not needed if you used a flavored liquid

Sorbitol (optional): Keeps the gummies from becoming too hard.

Kitchen scales: For weighing all of the above.

A Medium-Sized Saucepan

Food Coloring (optional)

A few small bowls

Some non-stick cooking spray

Once you have all of that, you are ready to move on to the first phase.

Phase One: Mixing

Begin by measuring out 44 grams of powdered gelatin. you want to make sure you get unflavored gelatin (not Jell-O or anything similar). This will probably take about six packets. Next, measure out about six ounces of water. Mix the water and the gelatin in one of your mixing bowls, stirring thoroughly.

Once a uniform consistency has been reached, allow the mixture to sit for about five minutes. that will allow the gelatin to soak up the water more completely. Using fruit juice or flavored water for this part is one good way to impart flavor to your product. If you want to get really adventurous, you can even use wine or liquor.

Next, get out your saucepan because we will be adding some ingredients. Start with 8 ounces of sugar, 3 tablespoons of sorbitol (optional but preferred), and about 8 ounces of corn syrup. Note that the corn syrup can be substituted with honey or glucose. Put all of that into your saucepan and stir until everything is well-mixed.

Phase Two: Cooking

Take your saucepan (with those three ingredients inside) and put it on the stove. Keep the heat low, as you don’t want it to boil. Vigorous heat can break down the ingredients, leaving you with a blackened mess that no one will want to eat. Cook until it’s good and hot (but not boiling), and then add your mix of water/liquid and gelatin.

Once everything is good and melted, remove the pot from the heat. While it’s still somewhat warm, add 2 teaspoons of citric acid and mix well. Once that is done, leave the whole thing alone and let it sit for 5-15 minutes. Gradually, the foam will rise to the surface of the mixture. You can simply scoop it away with a spoon or some other utensil. The only crucial thing is that you remove the foam before the mixture begins to harden.

Phase Three: Extra Touches

To make sure that there are no lumps of undissolved material left behind, you should run your still-warm liquid through a strainer. Don’t try to use a paper filter (like a coffee filter) as that will take too long and result in too much loss of the liquid. A simple kitchen sieve will do. Now is the time to add your Delta-8 extract. You want 5-10 mg per individual gummy bear, so count the cavities in your molds and multiply by 5-10x.

If you chose to use candy flavoring, use it now. Measure out about half a teaspoon of the flavoring (maybe more depending on potency) and add it to the mix. Stir well as before. Needless to say, you don’t need to use candy flavoring if you used a flavored liquid during phase one.

Food coloring is also an option, although it’s purely a matter of cosmetics. Just add a single drop of food coloring and mix it into the liquid. If that does not produce the desired color, add one more drop and stir again. If you want to make multi-colored gummy bears, you will need to use your small bowls to separate the mixture by color.

Phase Four: Finishing

At this point, the rest is pretty easy. Just give your molds a light spray with the cooking spray, and then pour your liquid gummy bear mix into each cavity. Because you are dealing with small areas here, it’s best to use an eyedropper for maximum precision. Now, just put the filled molds in the refrigerator for 24 hours. After that, you can simply pop them out of the molds and enjoy.

Conclusion

Although not everyone will want to go to this much trouble, we wanted to give people a DIY option. If nothing else, regular users of mr hemp flower Delta-8 gummies can appreciate the effort that goes into the making of such a product. Thank you for reading, and we will see you next time.