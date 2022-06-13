UNITED STATES—Deciding to pop the question is a huge step, and one that you want to go absolutely perfectly. To make sure your proposal is the most magical moment, you should take time to plan everything out, from the location to the ring to the words you’re going to say when you get down on one knee. Every detail matters, since this could potentially be the most important question you ever ask!

The first thing to do when you’re planning your proposal is to talk to your partner. Although you might not want to have the conversation openly, there are plenty of subtle ways to hint about getting engaged without directly talking about it.

For instance, if a friend gets proposed to publicly, strike up a conversation to see how your partner feels about that. Find out not just if they want to get married, but whether they would like a public proposal or would prefer something more intimate with just the two of you.

Find the ring

Next on the list is possibly the most important part: the ring. Picking the perfect ring with the perfect diamond is so important for a great proposal, so don’t take this step lightly. Wherever you are in the process, take time to work out what your soon-to-be fiancé(e) would like the most. Take photos of their other jewelry and try to find out their ring size – either by asking or taking one of their rings along to a jeweler who will be able to work it out easily for you. If you’re in the lucky position of being able to say “I have a diamond but need a setting” then go along to a jeweler to get help finding the right setting for your diamond.

Pick the perfect location

Take time to pick the location carefully, go for somewhere meaningful for you two. Whether it’s the restaurant where you had your first date, a place with a beautiful view you enjoyed together or even your own house, (decorated with lots of candles, of course!) pick somewhere with meaning that will make this romantic moment even more special.

Get a photographer on hand

If you’re able to, enlisting a friend or family member to take photos is a fantastic way to capture the moment and be able to look back on the real reaction when you get down on one knee. If you want to make it really special, you could even hire a professional photographer to hide somewhere nearby and take beautiful pictures the whole time. If you arrange it with the photographer beforehand, you could even turn the day into an impromptu engagement photo shoot with your new fiancé(e) which would make for a great set of pictures to share the news with the rest of the world!

Once you’re well prepared, you’re ready to pop the question. You’ll still be nervous of course but having all the details ironed out will make sure that the day is as perfect as it can be for both you and your soon to be fiancé(e).