UNITED STATES—Trackside yacht tickets are in high demand for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. Renting a luxury yacht is a popular choice amongst visitors and fans of the sport to enhance their Formula 1 experience. The Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi facilitates a dedicated dock for spectators to view the race from their luxurious yachts. In this article, we will help you understand how you can rent a yacht for Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Luxury yacht rental in Abu Dhabi – The extravagant Formula 1 experience

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 is set to occur between November 17th to 20th. As the season finale inches closer, sports enthusiasts are flocking to the websites of yacht rental companies to charter a yacht and watch the intense race.

Renting a luxury yacht in Abu Dhabi can amplify the thrill of watching the Formula 1 race at the glamorous Yas Marina racing circuit. Spectators from all over the globe visit the city to witness this grand spectacle every year. Yacht rental has become increasingly popular among racing fans as it provides a unique and comfortable viewing experience. Some of the leading yacht rental companies in Abu Dhabi offer attractive Formula 1 yacht rental packages.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix yacht rental – A complete guide

Yacht rental in Abu Dhabi is a hassle-free process with the right company. With a large number of rental companies offering exclusive high-end yachts for rent, it has become simple to make a booking. Here are a few essential points you must know about renting a yacht to witness the ultimate race of the season:

Find the best yacht rental company

Browse through the fleet

Plan your yachting budget

Pre-book your luxury yacht

Enjoy the race from your rental yacht

Find the best yacht rental company

Before you decide which yacht you would like to rent, you need to first identify which company offers the most reliable services. With a ton of options in the UAE, narrowing down your options could get a bit tricky. The power of search engines certainly makes your work easy. You can Google the best yachting rental companies in Abu Dhabi, shortlist the top-rated companies and find out the most attractive deals and book your favorite yacht.

Browse through the fleet

Yacht rental companies offer a plethora of options to select from. Therefore, it is essential for you to browse through their fleet and identify the most suitable yacht according to your requirement. Yachts vary in terms of their size and amenities. If you are a relatively large group of people planning to watch the race from a luxurious yacht, then it is advisable to opt for a reasonably larger yacht. This way, you can accommodate all your guests comfortably and enjoy a pleasant Formula 1 experience.

Plan your yachting budget

Yachts undoubtedly deliver the most exciting and lavish viewing experience. Planning your budgets in advance is crucial in order to attain the most attractive rental packages. Yacht rental prices in Abu Dhabi for Formula 1 start from AED 175,000 and can go up to AED 1,500,000, depending on the yacht of choice. Therefore plan your budget accordingly and obtain the best-suited rental packages.

Pre-book your luxury yacht

With three months to go, yacht bookings are through the roof. Tourists from all over the world are flocking the internet to find the most exclusive yachts for rental to enjoy the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Many yacht charter companies based in Abu Dhabi offer berthing as part of their yacht rental services. In order to secure a perfect spot on the dock, it is always advisable to pre-book your desired yacht in advance.

Enjoy the race from your rental yacht

After booking your yacht, all you need to do is to arrive at the venue, board your yacht and enjoy the exhilarating race. You can ensure a pleasant experience by watching the pre-race sessions and the final race from the comfort of your yacht. Formula 1 yacht rental in Abu Dhabi is hands down the most effective way to enhance your Grand Prix experience.

Benefits of chartering a yacht at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

Watching the ultimate race of this exceptional season at the Yas Marina circuit is a dream for many. Fortunate people get to do it onboard a luxury yacht. The benefits that come along with renting a yacht at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi include the following:

A premium yachting experience

Exclusive marina passes

Top-notch hospitality

Breathtaking views of the racecourse

A premium yachting experience

Not only will you get to witness the adrenaline-packed race, but you can also enjoy fine dining and other bespoke services. Therefore, it goes without saying that renting a luxury yacht is gonna help you indulge in a premium yachting experience.

Exclusive marina passess

With the yacht rental services in Abu Dhabi, you get access to exclusive marina passes to enjoy post-race events. At this year’s Grand Prix, renowned music producers, the Swedish House Mafia, are set to headline the after-race concert. Therefore, if you are a Formula 1 fan with a taste for electronic music, this event is not to be missed.

Top-notch hospitality

Luxury yachts are synonymous with top-notch hospitality. If you rent a yacht at Formula 1 Abu Dhabi, you are sure to experience the best trackside hospitality through a professional crew onboard. Yacht rental companies offer fine dining with gourmet food, overnight accommodations, and other specialized services to elevate your overall Grand Prix experience.

Breathtaking views of the racecourse

You can now enjoy breathtaking views of the south zone of the Yas Marina circuit in the comfort of your own yacht. The berthing area for yachts has been strategically designed as a part of the circuit layout to ensure maximum visibility for guests onboard. Renting a yacht to watch the Formula 1 race allows you to enjoy an unhindered view of the racecourse.

Top yachts to rent for Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi

Yacht renting companies in Abu Dhabi offer a wide range of superyachts to rent from. The following is a list of some of the top yachts you should consider renting at the Formula 1 2022 Grand Prix:

85 ft Duretti

76 ft Fairline

72 ft San Lorenzo

164 ft Benetti

85 ft Aicon

90 ft Sunseeker

116 ft Sunseeker

The aforementioned are amongst the most famous yachts people prefer to rent to watch the Abu Dhabi Formula one race.

Formula 1 luxury yachts in Abu Dhabi

From top-notch hospitality to marina passes and more, yacht rental companies offer a one-stop solution to significantly improve your Formula 1 experience. Renting a high-end yacht will promise an exciting race for you, your friends, and your associates. So without any further ado, go online and book your favorite yacht now.