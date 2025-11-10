San Francisco, CA – On the morning of Monday, November 10, 2025, a multi-vehicle collision caused minor injuries and significant traffic delays on Highway 101, according to KRON.

The San Francisco Fire Department reports that the crash took place around 9:00 AM on the southbound lanes of Highway 101, just past the tunnel at the Gorgas off-ramp.

Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved, and at least one person sustained minor injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene to assess the situation and provide medical assistance. Traffic in the area was heavily impacted as lanes were temporarily blocked while first responders worked to clear the roadway.

Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and expect continued delays until the vehicles were removed and normal traffic flow was restored. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by local authorities.

Personal Injury Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should evidence reveal that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a Personal Injury Claim with the responsible party’s insurance, which can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

