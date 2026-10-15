UNITED STATES—Surely I, Luna have been having my funzies to a ripe degree. Meanwhile, the Master has not been immune to a chuckle for two along the way. Last night after picking his daughter up from a movie theater in Los Feliz.

The ride was an act of kindness intended to prevent her from setting g off all alone across the big empty that is Los Angeles on a weeknight. The Master was still under the weather and by all rights ought to be reasonably excused from picking her and her mom from departures at 11 p.m., since traffic is much lighter there than in arrivals. The master drove groggy from his couch convalescence. He still had a trace of fever and a persistent cough.

He arrived at the appointed hour. A text message came, call when you get here. He did, right by the China Airlines sign. She and her mom were still on the plane and had yet to go through customs. He drove as far south as 1003 S. Inglewood Blvd. before he passed nifty looking Melo Burger, where he could turn onto a nice quiet dark street, and seek to cool his heels and breathe deeply of the cool autumn night air. Here he could assuage the fury of coming to LAX after having loudly advertised that aim? Was this a case of stubborn pride? Who knew but that his ex-wife or daughter might take him out to LAX again, though he’d taken a solemn vow not to travel to that circle of Dante’s hell.

And it is bedlam, after a prudent retreat from the bloody airport. It is shrill unadulterated PTSD in Hollywood between Baby DeVille’s shrill Chihuahua barks and Luna’s barreling around. Since WWII, Korea, Iraq there’s never been a never been a roving source of PTSD as fluent as Luna. And the report from the front, that amid DeVille’s hysteric barks and shrieks of a Chihuahua-Terrier.

Luna finally enacted the savage urger bred in her bones and rid the earth of one possum. This has been most vexing for the Master as he convalesces from the flu. Oh, savage world, wild kingdom that strays so far from humanity’s hypocrisy. Bless as all, including the mangled possum soul.

There’s blood on Luna’steel jaws.

To be continued…