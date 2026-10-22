UNITED STATES—Always a star…It is another week and there is a new war on, right here in our home. It is a war with the rats. In addition, now to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Albania, Russia and heaven knows how many more places are on the list. War seems to be quite the popular thing now. And I, Luna, am right in the thick of this war with the rats.

It’s all the Master can do to wake up in the morning and blurt out Rats! in the sense that genteel World War II vets used the term in polite company. Rats! Rats! Rats! Rats! Rats!

And their stinking rodent droppings and Luna’s sticky yellow-tinged dog pee hours earlier oozed under the stove to mingle with the rat-dropping littered swathes of Luna’s stain. After weathering the umpteenth revelation of the 3:30 a.m. insanity of awakening and opening the door to let Luna out to do her business. Now the Master recognizes she does some of her business, but not all of it outdoors in the pre-dawn.

This Master did what needed to be done: pulled out all the appliances and swabbed the Luna and rat mélange with a hot wet towel. It’s an all-out war now, he thought to himself. Ten new Victor traps, baited with peanut butter. The other black plastic trap which uses a toxic cartridge and is touted as safe for dogs and children, can now after the master’s unsatisfactory experience with this kind of trap, can now be touted as safe for dogs, children and rats.

All the empty Tupperware’s atop the fridge the Master spirited to inside the fridge, which was the obvious safe haven for this. In a further erosion to household stability, experience revealed with rats love to know on plastic. Especially that containing the dog-baiting scent of kibble complements of the Purina Corporation. They gnaw it leaving tiny plastic pieces akin to prop snow. Not an element welcome where cooking is being done.

This morning, before handling the kitchen clean up, he already filled a large doggie bag with Luna’s gifts. One was particularly large and soft. The Master hoped that the purveyors of Luna’s canned food were not to blame. The rain we were waiting for is now here. The Master hopes that the rain will do its part to cleanse the edges of the house of Luna’s gifts, both liquid and solid.

The Master is doing something quite dangerous now, he’s back to scribbling some nonsense only humans can understand. Meanwhile, a new pot of coffee it on the stove. That combined with the comforting sound of the rain is a sure way to get lost in dreams and then wake up to the smell of carbonized coffee.

“Oh, rats!”

To be continued…