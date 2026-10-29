UNITED STATES—The Master of Luna has developed a clear predilection for traditional spring-driven rat traps. They strike him as more “humane”—a word to be ever bracketed in quotes. A quality ever in search of itself, ever evolving.

You hear that crack of the trap snapping, just what your ears sought. Experience in this long-running contest between humans and rodents has instilled in the master the need to arrive at the death scene ASAP. When the poor animal’s body is still pliant. Before maggots and that dead-rat stench make inroads. There it was, that ship, crisp clap of metal against the block of wood, pinning the unlucky rodent.

Yes, what the manufacturer indelicately terms the “kill bar” was in place. The device “Made in USA with global components” had worked. Only the rat’s legs were still moving. Its beady eyes were still seeing. From the pinnacle of pride, having instantly reported to the scene outside the back door, the Master’s spirits sank to below his sandals.

The trap and trapped rodent had fallen from a height in the ivy curtain, placed there deliberately by the Master, to keep it out of reach from me, canine Luna and my curious paws. I, Luna, am attracted to peanut butter, as rodents and many humans, unless you have a peanut allergy, whose consequences can range from mild skin irritation to life-threatening mortality.

On the other hand, Peanuts starring Good Ol’ Charlie Brown never did anyone any harm. And there are no recorded cases of somebody giggling to death. Now back to our rat tale, which does not have a happy ending. The Master wishes it could be so. He really does. I, Luna bred to hunt rats for sport in not-so-jolly Old England know that that for the Master the world is a harsher place than he wishes it was.

Rat and trap were bound together on the ground. The Master’s heart went right out to that survivor rat. He gingerly lifted the copper bar that pinned its neck. It could have rabies, right? In such a nervous moment as this, research was not a priority. (In fact, there’s never been a case of rat to human rabies recorded, according to the Center for Disease Control).

The rat got free and hobbled off on all fours. The Master was tearing up. He recognized a kinship between himself and this tough rodent: both survivors.People have had rats as pets. He entertained as he saw it hobbling around that they could keep it, and years from now could see it and he could think, That was the rat I spared.

Life’s so fickle, here today and gone tomorrow. The Master found what he could nearby. This rat survivor was surely in pain—it’s something there is much of in this world. He grabbed a brick and stepped on it as hard as he could. Poor thing, poor thing, poor me, was all he could think. What could’ve I done better?

To be continued…