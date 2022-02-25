UNITED STATES—This is the era of the change. Not only did the pandemic cause a lot of people to be made redundant or to lose their jobs outright, but it also caused a lot of people to completely reevaluate what they wanted out of their career, and their life. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t made a big change yet or didn’t even think about changing careers until recently. If you recently have started to go back into the office and find that your patience for your employer has dropped to an all-time low, then it’s perfectly reasonable to reconsider your career and what you want out of it.

Career Change? Or Job Change?

One of the first and most important decisions to make is whether you want a career change or a job change. Changing employers always has benefits, particularly with how jobs operate today. In the past, loyalty was rewarded, but today you may find that newcomers earn more, have more opportunities, and so on. In fact, it is often recommended that you change jobs in order to negotiate a higher salary, especially if you were restricted in the past due to raise increase limits.

If you find what you do interesting and do still have a dream goal within that role or industry, then try changing employers. Finding the right employer for you can make a massive difference for your quality of life and for your career, and if you decide later on that a full career change is on the cards, then you can get started there and then, only with perhaps a bit more money in the bank and more understanding of what you want out of your career.

A career change is the right move for you when the entire industry, or the role you are currently in, leaves you unfulfilled, bored, stressed, and generally disillusioned. You may be angry at work, and at your coworkers, you may feel like you are constantly about to burn out, or you may feel bored and like your life isn’t going anywhere.

Knowing that a career change is right for you, and knowing what career you want to change into, are two different things. If you fall into the latter category, it is important that you go through a period of self-discovery before you make any big changes. By staying employed, you can finance this self-discovery journey and can continue to support yourself without the stress of immediately jumping into another bad job choice.

Your Self-Discovery Journey

There are many ways to tackle your self-discovery journey, from paid to free, with these being the top options:

Your Passions

Start with what you are passionate about. This could be an educational topic like psychology, or it can be a craft like painting. By giving yourself the time and space to actively investigate and learn more about your passions, you may just discover a new career waiting for you.

How Will You Change the World?

You don’t need to change the world with your career, but if making an impact on your life and making the world a better place is something that you want out of your life, then consider the ways you can make that happen. Those that work to change the world do so in so many ways, from helping improve visibility on key issues, to helping change policies, to doing grassroots initiatives. A good way to understand what you enjoy doing with this question in mind is by volunteering.

You know what you are passionate about. You know the causes you care most about. Give yourself the time and space to help in these areas. At minimum, you will start to lead a life you find more fulfilling. At most, you will start to make key connections with those that can help you make a career change.

You won’t always be able to make a seamless change. If you want to help youth by being a counselor, then you will need to earn a degree and become certified. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t volunteer or that your volunteer hours will be wasted, it just means there is more to do before you make that career transition.

Try New Things

Don’t just stick with what you can learn, but also investigate what you can do. There is inspiration to be found everywhere. Going to a museum and talking to the caretakers can help inspire a career in history or in gardening. Learning a new craft can kickstart your career as an artist, or at least within the arts itself.

Try new things because learning more about yourself is the single best way to understand what you want to do as a career.

Learn, Learn, Learn

There are so many ways that you can learn more about yourself and what you want. Pick up books. Nonfiction books are a great way to learn more about the world and how it works. You may find a role or industry that you find absolutely enthralling. You may learn more about what you are interested in, and so on.

There are so many excellent resources as well. You can read, you can watch documentaries, you can go online, you can even take short, free or cheap courses that help you learn about new interests. Lifelong learning offers so many benefits and can help you lead a fulfilling life before you make a career change and every day after.

Be Open to New Career Realities

You don’t need to work in a 9 to 5 job. You don’t have to be employed by someone else. You can work freelance, you can pursue multiple projects, you can start your own brand, and you can forge your own path forward. These unique career options can be terrifying to get started in, but if they are right for you, then making that leap may be the best thing you decide to do.

What If You Need Retraining?

Retraining was a big topic during the pandemic, and it will continue to be a big topic. The good news is that because all universities were forced to continue their programs online the investment into online learning platforms has expanded massively. This means that the issues with online degrees in the past are often long-gone, so you can make a career change and retrain with a degree more easily than ever.

There are so many reasons to consider a degree. If you want to become a mental health counselor, for example, you will need a degree in order to become licensed. Mental health is a true calling, one where you will help others, are interested in psychology, and want to contribute to something bigger than yourself. Mental health professionals are paving the way to a better, brighter future where people can help manage their stress and mental health conditions while also working to heal from past trauma so that they can end those cycles once and for all.

The best news is that you don’t need to quit your job. You don’t need to move on to campus. You can continue to work (at least part-time) and can continue to stay in your own home. This is because online degrees today are more accessible and innovative than ever before. You can connect with faculty and with your peers online, and most online degrees that have in-person requirements like an internship or working experience work to connect you with a local opportunity.

Retraining can seem daunting, but a good way to think about it is that you aren’t starting from scratch but are branching. You still have the experience and knowledge from before and are adding to it.

For example, if you operate as a manager or business consultant, you can use that background to help your mental health counselor career. Improving management and business practices can make the clinic you either work for, or even own run more smoothly and productively, so that both counselors and clients benefit.

When to Take the Plunge

If you know what you want and have been dreaming about it, then it is time to take the plunge. If you went on that journey and have found a topic you are interested in and have read books and found job roles that excite you, take the plunge. This is something you should do even in instances where you need formal retraining. There is a possibility that the degree or specialty you decide for yourself isn’t the right fit, and you don’t notice until you have started your degree. The good news is that credits are transferable. You will likely have chosen the right industry or topic, so work with the university or college to understand where you can transfer those credits you have and see what your options truly are.

Be flexible. Dare to dream. Your career is a huge part of your life, and you deserve to enjoy what you do, so make that career change and take your future into your own hands.