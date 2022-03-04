UNITED STATES—The Phoenix Suns are famously one of the very few sides currently operating in the NBA that have never won the Championship and they have arguably never had a chance at glory than they do in 2022.

Monty Williams has got his side firing on all cylinders and their performance in the NBA Western Conference has Suns fans and the whole of Arizona dreaming of being able to clinch their maiden title.

With just 12 games lost from 61 games played, the Suns have generally blown away all before them this term and they have transitioned from a side that may sneak the play-offs, through to a side with a genuine title shot.

In their last couple of games however, they have been outdone by the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz and whilst it certainly isn’t panic stations just yet, it goes to demonstrate the volatility a few poor results can have in the NBA currently.

As always with surprise packages, there are a whole host of sides, pundits and fans expecting them to fail this term and fall away but so far, the Phoenix Suns have dominated the Western Conference so far.

They are flying high at the top of the Western Conference table and at +500, they are very much in the hunt for a maiden NBA Championship title.

Over in the east, the Brooklyn Nets look to be finally getting their act together, despite the departure of James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers but they clearly have work to do just to make the end of season playoffs.

At +750, the Brooklyn Nets are still one of the favourites to go all the way and clinch their first ever NBA Championship title, but they will need to turn things around quickly if they are to achieve that goal.

Few teams in world sport have the global appeal enjoyed by the LA Lakers and how they would love to clinch their first NBA title since 2020 – where they ended their decade long hiatus from the top table of American basketball.

LeBron James grabs the headlines but he along with the likes of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be out to get the NBA title back to California once more this season.

They too have had a tough season but if they can sneak into the playoffs, they cannot be discarded at a hefty +4000 to win another NBA Championship, the Offers.Bet reported.

Sitting just behind the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference table are the Golden State Warriors who are back with a bang in 2022, with Steph Curry dictating play and the scoring charts.

Coming in at +550, Golden State will almost certainly be in the mix come the end of the season and there one of the sides to watch.

Defending champions Milwaukee Bucks have been in imperious form over the past few seasons and last year’s NBA title win felt like a culmination of all their efforts.

The ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will once again be central to any success they may enjoy this season and they are a dangerous side at a rather tempting +750.

For the aforementioned Philadelphia 76ers, the arrival for Harden could be the impetus they need, and they have been ripping up the Eastern Conference.

At +800, the 76ers are bang in the mix for NBA glory and they could sneak under the radar this term.