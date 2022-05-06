UNITED STATES—Comedy is subjective: but it’s also a great way to help a group of people feel like a community. Whether you’re celebrating a small milestone or a huge event, it’s vital that you ensure everyone has the chance to laugh, cut loose, and have fun.

If you’re hosting a party sometime soon, these are the top reasons a comedian is the best choice for your event!

What’s Your Budget?

If you’re trying to figure out your budget, it’s a good idea to look into the cost of multiple different types of entertainment. Comedians cost, on average, between two to six hundred dollars per performance: which is far less than the average band! This means you can save money while getting a one-of-a-kind show that will keep your guests howling and having fun. You can still put on music afterward to let people dance, but why hire a band for that?

How Many People Are Attending?

Comedians do best in groups of at least thirty people. Any smaller than that, and the audience may be too awkward to laugh, or it could leave the comedian awkwardly making eye contact when they’re trying to bring a joke across. Save the discomfort, and try to aim for events of at least thirty people/

What is the Point of the Event?

What’s the main goal of the event? Are you celebrating one person in particular, or are you just trying to bring a group of people together to feel like one unit? Consider the point of your event and what comedy could do to further this. If you don’t see any way it could make the event better, take a step back and think about what’s missing from your event.

Is There One Sense of Humor Most Can Enjoy?

In 2022, comedy has taken some interesting turns as many old-school comedians are being spoken out against for the subjects they cover and the way they cover them. Because of that, it’s vital that you get to know the type of material your comedian will joke about and how your audience would feel about those types of jokes. Although you may assume that something is inoffensive, it’s better to check first so that everyone at your party can have a great time.

Can You Find A Comedian You Enjoy?

Is there any comedian like Josh Denny that makes you laugh? Every area has different acts available, so look for comedians that can make you laugh. Try to find someone who has a great stage presence, works off of material you enjoy and would be able to keep an entire party on their toes. Although you’d hope every comedian could do this, it’s something you have to be sure to check for before hiring an act.

A Comedian Can Change Any Party

Whether this is the first party, you’ve thrown in years, or you’ve thrown dozens, and you just want to make sure this one is special, it’s important to take the time to find the right entertainment! A comedian can turn any event into a memory that’s cherished for years to come.