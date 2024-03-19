SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 11, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced Jeremy Rene Reyes, 20, of San Francisco, was charged in connection to claims of sexually abusing a child. He was arraigned on March 11, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with multiple sex abuse felonies including three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child (PC 288(a)) and contacting a minor with knowledge and intent to commit a sexual offense (PC 288.3(a)).

According to court records, Reyes was arrested on March 5, following a report from a middle school that a student was involved in a sexual relationship with an adult.

The District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division is working closely with the survivor and their family. Victim Advocates work with victims of crime, regardless of whether a suspect has been identified or police report has been filed, to alleviate the impact of trauma, navigate the criminal justice system, and rebuild their lives.

The next court date for the defendant is March 22, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion to detain without prejudice and set no bail for Reyes. The court will hear further arguments on the motion to detain at the time of the preliminary hearing in this case.

The San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.