SAN ANTONIO—On June 1, at approximately 7:00 p.m., John Redcorn, the actor who co-starred in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was shot and killed on Dorsey Drive in San Antonio, Texas. Police indicated that they found the actor’s body near the road. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He was 59.



According to Bexar County Jail records, the suspect, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega 56, was arrested following the shooting. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) first told TMZ that Alvarez-Cega has been charged with Murder. Bond has been set at $220 million.



In addition to his part in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Redcorn, aka; “Jonathan Joss,” was the voice for the actor who played John Redcorn on, “King of the Hill.”



Redcorn, also played, Chief Ken Hotate in “Parks and Recreation.” His Native American looks, and incredible acting ability also earned him roles in “Ray Donovan,” “True Grit”, “The Magnificent Seven”, Tulsa King, and the “Forever Purge,” among others.



Police have not released the details, circumstances, or motive for the crime.



