SAN FRANCISCO—At around 5:11 p.m. on October 1, officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Thomas Avenue in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood after receiving a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound who later died from his injuries. The department’s Homicide Detail arrived and began an investigation. A suspect, Jorge Alberto Mendoza-Hernandez, a 44-year-old man, has now been arrested.

During the investigation, detectives identified Mendoza-Hernandez as the suspect and obtained a Ramey warrant. This is a special California arrest warrant. A judge issues it based on probable cause before the District Attorney’s Office files formal charges. Mendoza-Hernandez was located on October 15 in the 600 Block of Gilman Avenue and was arrested. He was taken to the San Francisco County Jail and processed for homicide, a violation of section 187(a) of the California State Penal Code, which defines murder as the unlawful killing of a human being with a planned or implied desire to kill.

After arriving on the scene, responding officers provided medical aid to the victim. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department then transported the victim to a nearby hospital to treat his life-threatening wounds. He died there from his injuries, and the staff declared him dead.

The SFPD’s Homicide Detail is conducting the ongoing investigation. The victim’s name and age have not been disclosed. Anyone with information should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”