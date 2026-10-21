SAN FRANCISCO—At approximately 8:38 p.m. on October 16, officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood. At the scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He died from his wounds. The SFPD’s Homicide Detail has now arrested a juvenile male suspect in the shooting.

During the investigation, Homicide detectives identified a suspect and, after developing probable cause, sought a search warrant. With the warrant, investigators searched a location in the 1800 block of 25th Street, where they found and seized evidence and arrested the suspect. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was booked for homicide. This is a violation of section 187(a) of the California State Penal Code, which defines murder as the unlawful killing of a human being with a planned or implied desire to kill.

Responding officers provided the victim with medical aid. When paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived, they took over, but the wounds were fatal, and the victim was declared dead at the scene. The shooting occurred near the Star King Elementary School and the Potrero Terrace Housing Complex.

The SFPD’s Homicide Detail is handling this ongoing investigation. The suspect’s name has not been disclosed because of his age. Anyone with information should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”