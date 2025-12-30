MELROSE—On December 29, at approximately 9:30 pm, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau responded to a call of a structure fire at Larchmont Apartments located at 5234 Melrose Avenue.



First responders arriving at the scene discovered that the fire at the two-story garden-style apartments extended into the attic, requiring more units to assist in extinguishing the fire. According to the LAFD Alert page, the fire may have started in a second-floor apartment toward the rear of the building.



At 9:51 pm, the fire was “Knockdown,” was declared meaning that the bulk of the fire had been suppressed. 46 firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames.



Firefighters remained on the scene to determine the extent of the damage. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Traffic and utilities in the area may be affected. Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes. There is no further information at this time.



This address was the location of some of the first offices of Canyon News from about 2003 until 2004. Canyon News no longer has any affiliation with this property. All of the offices are now located in Beverly Hills.