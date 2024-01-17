SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department reported on its Facebook page on Monday, January 15 that at 3:54 p.m., they were dispatched to 19th Avenue and Lincoln for reports of a large tree that fell on several cars.

The incident was led by Battalion 8 Johannessen, who called for multiple medical responses, arborists, and an additional truck company.

Less than four minutes later, the SFFD arrived on the scene and confirmed that a large tree had fallen onto 19TH Avenue, blocking all lanes of traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The San Francisco Fire Department quickly navigated through the downed tree and searched the damaged cars for victims. Firefighters were faced with an unstable tree on top of several cars and a live power line in between the vehicles and the tree.

Eleven occupants were safely moved from the area, with two requiring minor medical care. The two injured individuals did not require hospitalization.

Once the life hazard was mitigated, the SFFD started to cut and remove debris along with partner agencies to open 19th Avenue to traffic.