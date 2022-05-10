UNITED STATES—Many people trade or invest in a variety of commodities, ranging from hard to soft. Thousands of people enter the commodities market every day without knowing how to track the performance of the commodities they purchase.

With live commodity charts, you can track and get real-time information on the precious metals markets. Whether you’re a big trader or just like seeing how your investments are doing, these charts can make all the difference.

This post will not only show you how to analyze live commodity charts, but will also show you some useful tactics that you can use to manage your trading by using these charts effectively.

What are Commodities?

Commodities, such as oil, sugar, and precious metals, are naturally occurring materials or goods that are collected and processed for use in human activities. Because raw materials are required for the creation of food, energy, and clothes, they are the foundation of our economy.

Commodities are frequently mass-produced and standardized for quality and quantity, which means they are priced the same no matter who makes them. They are basic goods used in trade that may be exchanged for other similar products. Grain, gold, beef, oil, and natural gas are examples of traditional commodities.

Commodities, like stocks, are purchased and traded on exchanges. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), and the London Metal Exchange (LME) are all well-known exchanges that allow users to trade commodities.

Live Commodity Charts

A live chart is a graphical representation of a commodity’s price and volume fluctuations over a certain period. The live charts allow investors and traders to keep track of the current market position of the underlying commodity.

Commodities, in addition to traditional securities, can help investors diversify their portfolios. In order to reduce their exposure to the ups and downs of the market, some investors buy commodities to hedge against stock price fluctuations.

There are, however, services that allow consumers to view live commodity charts. Capital.com, for example, provides CFDs commodities trading as well as the ability to watch real-time charts.

Commodities trading used to be limited to professional traders because it took a substantial amount of time, money, and experience. But today, there are more opportunities for commodity market participation.

Commodities Charting Tools

Examining lines and patterns in a commodity chart can be done in a variety of ways. These can differ depending on the person, the sort of analysis, and the current fashion. The most popular approaches are usually the most accurate, owing to the large number of people that put their money into them.

Commodity markets are studied using technical analysis. There are numerous different types of analysis methodologies, each with its own set of supporters and degrees of success. Technical analysis will become a valuable supplement to your trading skills with experience and effort.

The following are the most common commodity trading techniques:

Bar or high/low/close (OHLC) charts

The open, high, low, and close prices for a certain period are displayed on an OHLC chart. It can be used in any period. The vertical line shows the period’s high and low, while the lines to the left and right represent the open and closing prices, respectively.

Trend Lines

Depending on the direction of the move, trend lines are manually drawn above or below the market movement. During an upswing, a line would be drawn across the page from left to right, from the first notable low to the next.

Corrections

A technical correction is a decrease in the market price of a stock or index that’s between 10–20% from the recent highs. It can also apply to other securities or assets where the key characteristic is the 10% to 20% counter to the prior move.

MACD

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator aids traders in determining trend direction and momentum. It also offers several trade signals.

Trading Volume

The trading volume of a financial asset is a measure of how much it has traded over time. The number of shares traded is how volume is measured in inequities. Other indicators are used in conjunction with trading volume analysis.

High trading volumes, whether up or down, are thought to be supportive of an established trend. After a price move on high volume, the declining trading volume could be an early sign that the trend is waning.

Resistance and Support

The terms support and resistance refer to two price chart levels that appear to limit the market’s range of movement. The support level is where the price stops falling and bounces back up, whereas the resistance level is where the price stops rising and dives back down.

Arron Indicators

The Aroon indicator is a technical indicator that determines whether a security is in a trend and, more specifically, whether the price is making new highs or lows throughout the calculation period. The lines may not pick up on a pattern right away, but the results are usually precise and dependable.

Channels

Channels are a technical analysis idea that a huge number of traders successfully employ. Traders also utilize channels to define price goals and stop-loss points, as well as identify potential buy and sell positions.

In uptrends, ascending channels slope upward, while in downtrends, descending channels slope downward. Other technical indicators, such as volume, can help trade channels provide better signals.

Head and Shoulders Formation

Traders utilize this as one of the most important technical analysis tools. The head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that signals a trend reversal from bullish to bearish. The inverse head and shoulders pattern occurs at the end of a downtrend.

Cycles

Market cycles, usually referred to as stock market cycles are broad word that refers to trends or patterns that arise in various markets or economic environments. Some securities or asset classes outperform others during a cycle because their business models are matched with growth circumstances.

Closing Thoughts

Whether you’re trading soft or hard commodities, it’s vital to understand how live commodity charts work and how they can be evaluated. As a result, familiarizing yourself with the commodity charting tools mentioned above is critical, as they can assist you in determining the trading strategy that will work best for you.

The bar chart, in which daily prices for a given month are displayed as a vertical bar, is the most popular commodity price chart.