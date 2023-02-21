UNITED STATES—Being able to travel is one luxury not everyone can afford, or can they? Luxury travel is no longer something you only dream about. Now, there are so many ways to see the world without going broke. If you’re already planning your next adventure, here are five tricks to help you make your next vacation as luxurious as possible.

Plan in Advance

Planning ahead is by far one of the easiest ways to more bang for your hard-earned bucks. In fact, it’s not uncommon to score huge discounts on premium vacation options by planning in advance. You should also consider traveling during in the off-season, such as fall and winter. Just be sure the destinations you choose aren’t popular destinations during those times.

Save Up

You already know how expensive traveling can be. In between airfare, car rentals, and lodging, it’s easy to spend thousands on a mediocre experience. If you have your heart set on a luxury vacation, you need to start saving well in advance. Research how much the average airfare and hotel prices are during peak season and off-season times. You should also research how much the restaurants you want to eat at are charging.

This way, you’ll know exactly how much money you’ll need before you take off. If your dream vacation is simply out of your budget, even when you’ve been saving, you could look to other options. If you’re thinking about taking out a loan, you can check out an online tool where you can compare options from different lenders for personal loans. You can weigh the pros and cons of each and then decide which one is right for you.

Use Loyalty Points

If you travel regularly, make sure you’re signed up to receive loyalty points at your favorite hotels. Most major chains offer some type of loyalty program, which can eventually cut the cost of the room in half or give you free nights when you stay for two or more.

Take Advantage of Inclusive Packages

All-inclusive packages are a great way to stay in prime accommodations at half the price. While the price may seem higher when compared to a-la-carte options, usually you do save money. Just make sure you read the small print and really tally up how much you could save. Sometimes, it’s better to avoid inclusive packages if it’s nothing offering all the options you’re looking for. If that’s the case, you can reach out to the destination and ask whether they can out another type of package together for you.

Look for Free Activities

If you’re all about the activities when you go on vacation, you need to look for those that are free. Far too often, vacationers choose the most expensive activities in the area. Most locales have a neighborhood guide that highlights both paid and free things to do.

Be Open to Change

When it comes to scoring high-end experiences, you need to keep an open mind. If you have your heart set on going somewhere tropical but the hotel and air fare are too much, what would be your second choice? Since most popular destinations compete against one another, you need to see how much you could save simply by going to your top pick’s competitor. If you really have your heart set on going to one specific place, you can reach out to the hotel manager and see if they’ll price match.