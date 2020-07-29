Lydia Night Accuses Armstrong Of Abuse (REWRITE)

BAY AREA—Frontwoman of LA band The Regrettes, took to Instagram on Monday July 20, 2020 accusing Joey Armstrong of “emotional abuse and sexual coercion.” SWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong–son of the frontman for Green Day, Billie Armstrong—met Lydia in May 2017 when she was 16 and Joey was 22. Joey originally approached her on her Instagram in May of 2017 in regards to having upcoming touring opportunities with his band SWMRS.

Lydia wrote on her Instagram that after some touring together the two began a mutually consented relationship; starting with holding hands under a pillow. As she calls it on her Instagram “secret hand holding.” Lydia gets really detailed about their relationship and about his sexual advances. Lydia also wrote about her continuous rejection of his advances; but of her acceptance of his advances as well, where applicable. Their relationship ended right before she turned 18.

They both have posted long letters on Instagram relating to their relationship and about their recollection of what happened. They both have posted that he was Lydia’s boss during their tour together.

Joey did make a written apology in his affidavit on the SWMRS Instagram. “I have apologized to her privately and I hope she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so. I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”

No charges have been filed as of yet.

