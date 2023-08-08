SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed on Friday, August 4 near Mason and Eddy Streets, the San Francisco Police Department first reported. The SFPD indicated at 12:31 a.m., they received a 9-1-1 call of a person being shot.

The SFPD reported officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area and located a 37-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene that took the victim to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where the victim later died. His name has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail are investigating the case. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.