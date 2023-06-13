ISTANBUL, TURKEY—On Saturday, June 10, Manchester City completed the second ever treble in English football. The treble is when a team wins the Premier League, The FA Cup and The Champions League. The first treble was won by Manchester United in 1999.

After 25 games, Manchester City trailed Arsenal by 5 points and it looked for all the world Arsenal would win their first league title since 2004. After 30 games, they trailed by six points with one game in hand over Arsenal. The premier league was the first of the three wrapped up as Manchester City put their foot on the gas and Arsenal slipped after being top of the league for over nine months.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland set a new Premier League goal scoring record with 36. The previous record was 34 held by both Andy Cole and Alan Shearer when the league was 42 games rather than 38.

Despite their dominance, the FA Cup and Champions League were both won by the kick of a ball. City defeated Manchester United by 2 goals to 1 in the FA Cup final. They didn’t perform well in the Champions League final as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0.

They were dealt a blow in the Champions League Final on the half hour mark as arguably their best player Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had to be withdrawn due to injury.

Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku missed a chance for Inter Milan in the game that we have seen the striker put away in his early Premier League days on many occasions.

German Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who scored two goals in the FA cup final and flourished in the later games in the premier league is out of contract this summer. There is increasing interest from Saudi Arabia for him.