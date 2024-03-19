SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, March 18, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a driver has been arrested for a fatal traffic collision that left three people dead.

It was reported by the SFPD on Saturday, March 16, at approximately 12:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ulloa Street and Lenox Way on a report of a solo vehicle collision involving pedestrians.

Officers arrived on scene and located multiple victims suffering from injuries. Officers and firefighters with the San Francisco Fire Department rendered aid to the victims. Two victims were declared deceased at the scene. Three patients were transported to the hospital with injuries, where a third victim, an adult female died from injuries sustained.

Despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff, the third victim, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital and an infant is still suffering from life-threatening injuries. The names of the victims and their ages have not been disclosed to the public.

Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Mary Fong Lau, 78, was traveling eastbound on Ulloa Street when she crashed into a bus stop at the intersection of Ulloa Street and Lenox Way.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigations Unit developed probable cause to book the driver, Lau, for three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

“This incident was a heartbreaking tragedy. The San Francisco Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone at the scene who witnessed and assisted first responders,” the SFPD said in a statement.