SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 26, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced a conviction was obtained against Michael Thomas Coleman, 41, after a trial by jury, following an incident where he harmed the victim in a shared hotel room at the Sunnyside Hotel.

He was convicted of willfully inflicting injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim (PC 273.5(a)), assaulting another person by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)), and assaulting another person with a deadly weapon or instrument other than a firearm (PC 245(a)(1)).

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, on August 10, Coleman and the victim were staying in a hotel room at the Sunnyside Hotel. A hotel manager asked if they were going to stay or leave. The victim started to pack her belongings. While doing so, the defendant kicked the victim in the mouth, then punched the victim on her left eye causing visible swelling. Coleman used a torch-lighter to burn the victim’s head, leaving a visible mark on her face.

“While we cannot undo the harm inflicted upon the victim, we can ensure that what happened is not met with silence,” said Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee. “I’d like to thank the jury for their thoughtful deliberations and rendering a verdict that holds Mr. Coleman accountable for his actions on August 10, 2026.”

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