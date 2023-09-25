Milton Thomas Arrested For Tenderloin District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department connected to a fatal shooting in the Tenderloin District on September 16. The SFPD reported at approximately 9p.m., officers from Tenderloin District responded to Charles J Brenham Place and McAllister Street about a shooting that occurred on the unit block of Jones Street.

An officer arrived on scene and spotted a male collapse in front of their patrol vehicle. The officer determined the victim had a gunshot wound, provided aid, and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the 34-year-old victim died from his injuries. Another adult male was located and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Officers secured the crime scene and gathered possible evidence at the earliest opportunity. The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating and identified the suspect as Milton Thomas, 42, of San Francisco, as the suspect involved in the shooting.

On September 19, at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers and investigators located Thomas on the 2200 block of Powell Street and he was arrested. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Thomas for the felony charges of homicide (187(a) PC), causing death in the commission of a crime (12022.53(d) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400 (a)(2) PC), and assault causing great bodily injury (245 (a)(4) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.