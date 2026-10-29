BEVERLY HILLS—On October 28, multiple news outlets reported that the Minecraft billionaire, Markus “Notch” Persson has listed his 22,300 square foot estate for sale. Persson’s home sits atop the Trousdale Estates. The mega mansion offers panoramic views, an infinity pool, and many other rare amenities.

Reports indicate that Persson purchased this home from luxury developer Bruce Makowsky on December 18, 2014. According to Forbes the original purchase included eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, an 18-seat movie theater, a car lift for display of luxury vehicles, and a $200,000 candy room.

He paid $70 Million at the time of purchase. It was a news-worthy transaction due primarily to Persson’s outbidding Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Though he made many upgrades, a recording studio, a nightclub…over the years, he listed the Trousdale Estate for the same price he purchased it for.

The Swedish gaming mogul follows a long line of billionaires exiting California. Persson’s reason for selling his amenity-filled mega-mansion has no political spin on it and has little to do with Governor Newsom’s purposed billionaire-tax. Persson indicated that the reason for his selling the home is because he spends little time there.

Multiple media outlets indicated that Persson’s, similarly to other tech giants like, Mark Zuckenburg will now purchase another mansion in Miami. There is currently no new mansion purchase on record at this time.