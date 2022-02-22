UNITED STATES—At the best of times, moving can be mentally, physically, and emotionally demanding, but going back to live with your parents can make the process even more unpleasant. On top of that, you probably won’t be able to bring the comforts of your previous place, like your furniture, with you.

What to do With Your Furniture When Moving Back Home

When the economy is rough, there’s nothing wrong with asking your parents for help. Still, giving up your apartment or home comes with some caveats, like downsizing what you own.

1. Use a Storage Facility

Most people who move back home with their parents hope that the situation is temporary, but even if it isn’t, it can be difficult to part with some of your favorite things.

If there’s simply no room in your parent’s house for your large furniture, you can put them in a storage unit.

For example, you could use a Sacramento storage company if you’re moving to or from California. That way, your furniture will remain safe and sound until you need it again.

2. Sell Your Furniture

Facebook, Craigslist, and local buy-and-sell groups allow you to sell and purchase furniture in your city. While selling your items successfully may require marketing, you’ll likely be able to get enough money to finance your move. Tell everyone you know you’re having a moving sale.

You could also hold a garage sale if your landlord or community block lets you. A garage sale is a great alternative to taking your furniture to an antique market or shipping it yourself.

3. Donate Your Furniture

There are plenty of people in need that will gladly take your furniture, regardless of its condition. Charities like Habitat for Humanity will even go as far as to pick up your furniture, used clothes, old electronics, and more. Plus, you reduce waste, and you may receive a tax deduction.

If selling your furniture doesn’t work, you can just give it away to your friends or family. It’s always better to gift items, especially if they’re in good condition or capable of being refurbished.

4. Throw it Out Yourself

It’s not always easy to know in advance what your local trash collectors will take to the dump. Call in advance to find out if they’ll pick up large items, like couches, mattresses, and tables, as whole pieces. Some trash collectors will take furniture if it’s broken down or dismembered.

We recommend keeping pieces that are still usable for charities. The dump is terrible for the environment, and calling a junk removal company should only be a last resort option.

5. Call for Junk Removal

Junk removal companies should be a last resort for environmental and cost purposes. You may not have the money to call for a truck that properly disposes of your furniture, and even if you do, there are better options available that are both great for our ecosystem and cost-effective.

However, if you must hire a junk removal company, make sure it’s warranted. Your furniture should be in bad condition, or you have so much furniture that you can’t trash it yourself.

6. Negotiate Keeping It

Before storing, throwing out, or chucking anything in the garbage, ask your family members if you can keep any of your large items in their home, be it permanent or temporary. If they have the space for it, your parents may be willing to keep your couch, desk, or other needed items.

Even if you think they’ll say “no,” there’s no harm in asking. It would be a shame if you give something away, only to find your parents were more than happy to store it for you.