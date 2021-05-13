SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 12, seven assaults, burglaries, and robberies were reported in San Francisco between 1:30 p.m. and 3:26 p.m., a time period of about two hours. These incidents were documented on the Citizen App, a mobile app that sends users location-based safety and 911 updates.

A man was reported in police custody for slashing a woman in a building in the Silver Terrace neighborhood at 130 Ledyard Street. The incident was first reported at 1:33 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., authorities advised they were about to call out the man. EMS personnel including EMT-firefighters were present. Amateur footage uploaded on the Citizen app shows yellow tape in the general area of the address of the reported crime.

Four minutes later, one police man began trying to contact the man inside via cellphone. Less than two minutes later, the man reportedly came out of the building, and was confirmed in police custody by 2 p.m. At 2:12 p.m., the police began a sweep of the building with a K-9 unit.

In eastern Golden Gate Park, at 2:13 p.m., a vehicle was reported burglarized at Nancy Pelosi Drive and Bowling Green Drive.

In the western Marina, a report of a person breaking into a house at 2125 North Point Street was received by police at 2:24 p.m.

In the Tenderloin neighborhood, a person breaking into apartment was reported at 2:51 p.m. at 965 Sutter Street.

In the Pacific Heights neighborhood, officers responded to a call of a man assaulting an H&R employee at 3:17 p.m. on 1745 Van Ness. A 911 caller reported the man heading downtown.

At 3:26 p.m., a person was reported assaulted in Yerba Buena at 5th Street and Howart Street. By 3:30 p.m., EMS units had been dispatched to the scene. Police advised a possible suspect fleeing southbound on 5th Street in a Honda Accord. Officers advised the vehicle had heavily tinted windows and no front license plate.

In Union Square, near the intersection of Stockton and Geary Street, a person was robbed at gunpoint before 3:26 p.m., when the incident was reported. By 3:47 p.m., police officers began searching for the suspects in connection with the robbery. Officers advised the suspects operating a Honda Accord with a moonroof.

By 4:01 p.m., the SFPD issued suspect descriptions. Authorities describe one suspect as wearing a white hoodie and black sweats with a white stripe. The second suspect was described as wearing a green jacket and black sweats, armed with a handgun. The third suspect was reportedly wearing a burgundy hoodie and black sweats.

The San Francisco Police Department issued an updated description of the suspect vehicle: a white newer-model Honda Accord with a sunroof and tinted windows. The vehicle’s license plate reads “7WIG277.” Officers advise the vehicle does not have a front license plate.

According to SFPD Crime Data, there were 790 robberies from January 1 to May 9, 2021, down from 977 in the previous year during the same time frame. There were 726 reported assaults during that time frame in 2021, about the same as the number reported in the previous year, 738. Burglaries in 2021 from January 1 to May 9 stood at 2,692, compared to 2,178 in 2020 during that period. Motor vehicle thefts in 2021 during that time frame stood at 2,022, compared to 1,820 in 2020 during that period.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.