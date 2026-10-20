HOLLYWOOD- A cocktail reception, a surprise appearance by Bruce Springsteen, an auction with some extraordinary prizes and a finale from Kool & the Gang: Saturday’s TeachRock celebration had the ingredients for a memorable Jersey evening. But the people being celebrated were accustomed to standing in front of classrooms, rather than concert audiences.

On October 17, I attended TeachRock’s inaugural Teachers Hall of Fame celebration at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. With Stevie Van Zandt bringing together entertainment and education, the sold-out gathering gave teachers something they do not receive nearly often enough: an evening devoted to recognizing their influence.

The cocktail reception added a social opening to the occasion, a chance to enjoy the gathering before turning attention to the program. I always appreciate that part of an event. There is something welcoming about having time to connect before everyone settles into their seats. For this celebration, it also provided a fitting introduction to a night built around community.

For me, the cause carried a personal connection. Before some readers knew me as an entertainment columnist, I worked as a teacher’s aide. I have always admired educators, and I was glad to attend an event that made their contributions worthy of a Hall of Fame.

Van Zandt’s TeachRock uses music and popular culture to connect students with academic subjects. The organization reports that more than 80,000 educators use its free curriculum, reaching over one million students. Its resources address subjects including social studies, language arts and STEAM. A familiar song can become the starting point for exploring something entirely new.

That is an appealing idea: begin with something students care about, then give them a reason to keep asking questions. We remember music because it connects with us. Bringing that connection into learning gives teachers another way to reach students who may need a different approach.

Pete Davidson served as master of ceremonies, while Jeff Ross brought his comedy to the evening and conducted the auction. Jon Bon Jovi and Tom Morello also participated. That is quite a lineup for any event, but here their presence helped turn attention toward the educators and the work TeachRock supports.

Then came Springsteen’s surprise appearance. He presented the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award honoring Mary Morello, the educator and activist whose son, Tom, accepted the recognition. Springsteen did not perform, but his participation added considerable significance to the tribute.

An evening like this can make you think about the people behind the people we recognize. Audiences know Tom Morello through his music. Honoring his mother brought attention to another kind of influence: a teacher’s legacy, carried forward through family, students and the values she encouraged.

The educators deserved their own spotlight. Patrick “Mac” McGuire of Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, received the Impact Award, joining TeachRock’s first Teachers Hall of Fame class.

Kathy Durham of West Wendover High School in West Wendover, Nevada, received the Trailblazer Award. Tanya Peterson of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Asbury Park, New Jersey, received the Joy in Learning Award, bringing a local connection to the national celebration.

Kevin Keyes, a longtime TeachRock board member and honorary event chairman, was also honored for his support of the organization. Alongside the posthumous tribute to Mary Morello, these recognitions were central to the occasion. The famous guests helped draw attention, but the honorees gave that attention a purpose.

The auction offered another reason to pay attention. A signed Ringo Starr portrait was among the prizes, and Davidson placed the winning bid. Another package combined artwork with recording-studio time involving Bruce Springsteen producer Ron Aniello.

Imagine winning the opportunity to spend time in a recording studio with someone behind music you admire. That is considerably more interesting than taking home an ordinary souvenir. For supporters, the auction offered unusual experiences; for TeachRock, it was another opportunity to raise money for its educational mission.

Music remained central to the celebration. The E Street Choir performed with accompaniment from Charlie Giordano and Anthony Almonte, and Kool & the Gang supplied the closing performance. “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebration” helped bring the evening to a lively finish.

There could hardly be a more fitting title than “Celebration” for this occasion. After the tributes and awards, those familiar songs provided a shared pleasure. You do not need to know someone’s background to recognize the same melody or enjoy the same chorus.

Earlier that day, Van Zandt was honored on the Count Basie Center’s Walk of Fame. It made Saturday a significant occasion for him, yet the evening also showed how much attention he continues to direct toward others.As a grandmother, I want children to discover interests that make them eager to learn. As a former teacher’s aide, I appreciate the patience and imagination that can require. A Hall of Fame for teachers feels like a welcome way to acknowledge that effort.

Rose’s Scoop: From the cocktail reception to the final music, TeachRock gave supporters an evening to enjoy and a cause to remember. New Jersey’s entertainment talent helped fill the program, but giving teachers their moment was what made this celebration special.