SAN FRANCISCO—Safety for all on the roads of Oakland is a constant concern for those in authority. While there are many drivers who do their best to get where they need to go without compromising the safety of others, there are many factors at play on these city streets that increase the risk of harm and death by traffic violence. Like many places in the US, Oakland has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths and injuries. In 2022, there were 52 pedestrian accidents in the city.

Pedestrian Rights

According to the laws of California, pedestrians have the right of way:

at crosswalks

when crossing an intersection, even if there isn’t a crosswalk marked

on sidewalks where cars must cross, such as parking lot access

at intersections marked by traffic signals unless the signal bars pedestrian crossing

Bicyclists are allowed a lane of traffic if they can keep up. If not, California law offers them the three feet of safety that allows them to use the right side of the slow lane. Bicyclists must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Traffic Laws Aren’t Keeping Up

Despite these traffic laws for the protection of pedestrians and cyclists, pedestrians and cyclists are suffering injury and death at an unacceptable rate. To make drivers more aware of pedestrians and cyclists, the city of Oakland is implementing changes on some roads that will force drivers to pay better attention.

On public streets where the citizens of Oakland live, gather, shop and travel, the plan is to implement a “road diet” to reduce the number of vehicles on some streets and to make it much harder to speed down the streets of Oakland.

This road diet will protect pedestrians and bicyclists by

removing a lane to force cars to slow down

adding new bike lanes with a concrete barrier for protection

adding bulb-outs that force slower turns onto busy streets

The addition of bulb-outs offers the additional benefit of making the distance in the crosswalk shorter for pedestrians.

Speed is Killing Citizens

According to a 2022 City of Oakland report on road safety, speed is a tremendous threat to drivers and pedestrians alike. In addition to the risks of speeding overall, a serious increase in traffic violence continues to plague citizens. In 2022, 36 people were killed in the city of Oakland by traffic violence.

Bump-outs force slower turns, which lessens risk to those in the crosswalk. Concrete barriers for cyclists prevent cars from crowding cyclists trying to adhere to the three-foot rule. All of the improvements included in this plan will lessen the risk that a pedestrian or cyclist will be overlooked and struck.

Increased Monitoring

The new initiative for improving the streets of Oakland also includes increasing the number of eyes on the neighborhood in the name of safety. Drivers generally are focused on the road in front of them because of the speed they must travel. Slower travelers, such as cyclists and pedestrians, can lower the risk of crime over time simply by reducing the privacy that a potential criminal might enjoy when ignored by passersby.

In addition to speeding, other risks for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians include the failure to yield to those in the crosswalk, unsafe turning choices, and the running of red lights. Drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol also continue to threaten pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers.

A focus on getting drivers to accept slower speeds by making visual changes in the road layout is an excellent start. Adding concrete barriers to protect cyclists and concrete bump-outs to force drivers to slow down at corners will make the simple act of crossing the street a much safer experience for all Oakland citizens.