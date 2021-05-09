SAN FRANCISCO—An online fundraising campaign aimed to cover medical expenses for an 85-year-old woman who was stabbed at a Market Street bus stop surpassed $100,000; twice the initial goal of the campaign.

Granddaughter of the 85-year-old victim, Victoria Eng, set up a Go-Fund-Me campaign for her. As of 10:54 p.m., May 6, two days after the campaign’s creation, the amount raised reached $107,429.

Victoria Eng’s grandmother was found with a long knife in her right arm that entered into her chest, sustaining life-threatening injuries. The second victim of the double stabbing that transpired that afternoon was aged 63, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Grandson of the 85-year-old victim, Andrew Eng, said his grandmother was grocery shopping alone in Chinatown, on a usual run, when the violent assault occurred. “I was told that the knife knicked her lung and rib cage,” Andrew told ABC 7. He told Fox KTVU that it was important for people to be aware of these things because it could happen to them.

Witnesses took photographs of the assailant as he casually walked away from the bus stop where he carried out the assault. The incident was reported at 4:45 p.m., and the suspect was described as an African American man, 6 foot, heavy build, last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white Nike shoes. He was last seen with a green gym bag going northbound on Stockton Street. A more detailed suspect description was retrieved based on surveillance video that was taken at 5:04 p.m.

According to SFPD Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger, the perpetrator was identified as 54-year-old Patrick Thompson of San Francisco. At approximately 7:00 p.m., Tenderloin officers located Thompson on the 600 block of Eddy Street. Thompson was later booked into county jail on two charges of attempted murder under California Penal Code 664/187 (a), and elder abuse under California Penal Code 368 (b)(1).

First degree attempted murder is punishable by life in prison, while second degree attempted murder is punishable by 5, 7, or 9 years in prison.

San Francisco District 6 Supervisor and tenant attorney, Matt Haney, said that the two victims, both senior citizens, are out of surgery and are “stable.” He posted updates informing community members of the situation, expressing condolences to victims of racially-motivated attacks, particularly people of East and Southeast Asian background during the pandemic, who are according to numerous reports, blamed for the global health crisis.

The 85-year-old victim was transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where she had a successful surgery, according to her granddaughter Victoria.

Eng shared in a statement: “These Asian hate crimes need to stop. Our hearts go out to all those who have been injured, killed, or affected by this wave of racist crimes toward the Asian community.”

She asked for thoughts and prayers from community members, “San Francisco is my home and my Grandma’s home. We need to feel safe where we live and not in constant fear. Please keep her and our family in your thoughts and prayers,” Eng continued.

The last two sentences on her GoFundMe page requested assistance with medical expenses: “Any donation would be appreciated! The funds we receive will be used to cover her medical expenses. Thank you.”

Colin Boyle, who donated $20, wrote, “My heart goes out to your family. These absolutely need to stop.”

Jonathan Sit, who donated $100, wrote, “She’s not my mom, aunt or grandma, but she is someone’s. My family lives in SF, it could have been them, nobody knows. Stay safe everyone.”

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin expressed condolences to the victims, using the acronym AAPI, for Asian American and Pacific Islander.

“Heartbroken tonight for two elderly AAPI victims of a stabbing on Market. We’re awaiting more info and praying for the victims as they undergo medical treatment,” expressed Boudin.

Critics of DA Chesa Boudin claim that he is refusing to prosecute violent criminals, calling him to resign or act.

On May 4, ABC7 News interviewed Bruce, a father who was punched numerous times as the stroller carrying his one-year-old child rolled away. The video was captured on surveillance. He told the interviewers that he hoped the one afflicting him would be in a place where he cannot harm anyone else, and more, in a place where he can “get the help that he needs.”

The man who threw the punches at Bruce was arrested previously for theft and for pushing a man onto Muni tracks. District Attorney Boudin’s office says that the assailant, Sidney Hammond, is being charged for misdemeanor and felony charges.

In Baltimore, on May 2, there was a report of two liquor store owners who were beaten with a cement block. They were treated at a hospital for what originally was perceived to be severe injuries. They were seen bleeding profusely from their heads. The surveillance video caused Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to state, “get to the bottom of this” with state police and the establishment of a state-wide hate crime task force.

John Yun, son of the West Baltimore store workers who were assaulted, made a Go-Fund-Me campaign that raised $75,254 for his mother and aunt, who were discharged from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On May 4, he wrote in an update, thanking donors:

“First and foremost, our family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the support during these tough times for my mother and aunt. Words cannot express all the love and compassion my family has received during this extremely tough time. It is truly comforting to know there is still good in this world. We are grateful to know we have family, friends, and even supporters who will stand by our side.”

In New York City, a recent graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology was hit in the head with a hammer and suffered a laceration to the head. The incident was captured on surveillance. The video was released on May 4, the same day as one of the aforementioned crimes.

On Tuesday, April 27, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan was assaulted while running errands and on his way to visit a victim of an assault. He was struck in the head by someone who yelled a racial slur.