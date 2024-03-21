SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 20, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that an arrest has been made in a vandalism incident that transpired earlier in the week.

The SFPD reported on March 19, at approximately 8:58 p.m., officers from the Richmond station responded to the area of 12th Avenue and Anza Street regarding a vandalism suspect who slashed vehicle tires.

Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect matching the description from a nearby vandalism incident that occurred. Officers detained the man, later identified as Osiel Torres, 22, of San Francisco. Authorities canvassed the region and through the course of their investigation, determined that Torres vandalized over 20 vehicles in the area. He was placed under arrest and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of 22 counts of felony vandalism 594(b)(1) PC.

The actions of the 911 caller who was one of the victims in this incident, and the quick response from officers at the Richmond Station led to the suspect’s arrest.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the suspect or incidents is asked to contact the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.