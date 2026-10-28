STUDIO CITY—On October 27, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of an armed man considered to be armed and dangerous who attempted to break into at approximately 6:30 a.m. The individual attempted to enter through a window at the rear of the house and may have slipped through the backyard gate before police arrived on the scene.

The Citizen alert read; “Police with guns drawn at Studio City home after report of armed person person breaking in: Air Support Assisting, suspect at large.”

Police units were searching by patrol and on foot for the suspect. At 9:30 a.m., video posted onto the Citizen users confirmed that K9 officers were on the scene.

At 12:15 p.m. multiple citizen users live at the scene captured video footage of both the K9 officers and a helicopter hovering overhead at 4553 Laurel Canyon Road.

Fox 11 issued an announcement to forewarn the public advising residence living in the vicinity of Beeman Avenue and Sarah Street [Beeman Park] or [“The Flats]” to stay inside.

This case is under investigation. There has been no indication of an arrest made. Residence are urged to stay alert, and keep your homes and valuables secure.