SAN FRANCISCO— San Francisco police are on the hunt for a grey minivan they believe to be involved in a drive-by shooting that injured five people Monday afternoon. In the Tenderloin neighborhood, an unidentified suspect fired a handgun from inside the vehicle as they drove off near Leavenworth and Eddy Streets around 3:15 p.m. Four males of the ages 39, 20, 18, and 16 and a fifth person, whose age and gender were not disclosed, were all injured with minor gunshot wounds. The vehicle sped off before anyone could identify the suspect. Victims were taken to the hospital and there were no life-threatening injuries, no arrests have been made.

Tenderloin Station captured the minivan with surveillance footage and shared information about the suspect’s vehicle on Twitter Monday morning. The minivan is described as a late 1990s to 2000s Oldsmobile Silhouette.

San Francisco Police Department of Tenderloin @SFPDTenderloin shared a tweet stating “Update: Investigators, in this case, are seeking the help of the public to locate this vehicle. Please call 911 if you see this vehicle or our anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 if you know where we can locate it.”

Police Search For Gray Minivan Involved In Shooting was originally published on San Francisco News