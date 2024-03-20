SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 19, it was announced that the Mayor of San Francisco via a proposal to extend the stay of the SkyStar wheel on Fisherman’s Wharf for another 18 months after its initial six month run at the Port. The SkyStar Observation Wheel moved to SF’s waterfront in November 2023 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit (APEC), after first spending three years in Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse.

The Port of San Francisco’s initial six-month special event license with SkyStar Wheel LLC is set to expire on April 30, 2024. Legislation was introduced by the Mayor and Board of Supervisors allowing for the extension of the lease.

The Mayor’s Office indicated that keeping the SkyStar spinning in Fisherman’s Wharf will secure an attraction within one of the city’s famed tourist destinations, helping attract prospective tenants in and around the region, and increase visitor foot traffic along the Embarcadero.

Since opening in November 2023, the SkyStar has welcomed over 90,000 riders, and has doubled ridership compared to the same time frame in 2022. SkyStar will continue distributing 500 complimentary tickets every month to underserved community groups to ensure equitable access to the city’s most iconic attractions. Currently, over 1,000 tickets have been comped to various nonprofit groups including the Chinatown Community Development Center and Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.

SkyStar Wheel is located near the famed Bistro Boudin and Pier 39 attractions. The Wheel’s presence at Fisherman’s Wharf attracts about 13 million people each year.

“The Port looks forward to extending the lease of the SkyStar Wheel, a symbol of the revitalization underway on the Wharf,” said Port Director Elaine Forbes. “Since it began operations last November, the Wheel has thrilled tens of thousands of riders, giving them a unique, awe-inspiring view of Fisherman’s Wharf and beyond, and has spurred increased foot traffic to surrounding neighborhood businesses.”

The SkyStar Wheel arrived at Golden Gate Park in early 2020 as part of the park’s 150th anniversary. The Wheel closed to the public in October 2023 so crews could start dismantling and preparing for its installation at the new waterfront location.

During its three-year stay, more than 650,000 people visited the wheel. Of those rides, Rec and Park distributed nearly 14,000 free tickets to children, families, and seniors through its partnership with more than 100 schools, camps, and community organizations.

“The SkyStar Wheel was a hit in Golden Gate Park, honoring the park’s history as a place to experience joy and make lasting memories,” Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. “We are thrilled to learn it will continue to charm visitors to the historic Wharf.”

“The SkyStar Wheel has been an incredible addition to Fisherman’s Wharf, bringing thousands of visitors to the district,” said Randall Scott, Executive Director of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District. “The subsequent increase in foot traffic has provided a much-needed economic boost as our businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Beyond financial benefits, the SkyStar Wheel has already become an iconic emblem of the Wharf—a signature neighborhood for San Francisco—and has generated significant positive media attention that is vital to the revitalization of the neighborhood. As we enter our busiest summer season, extending the SkyStar Wheel’s presence is critical to maintaining this positive momentum and reinforcing Fisherman’s Wharf’s reputation as a must-visit destination and a key part of the City.”

The SkyStar Wheel was the ninth most visited out of 35 sites included in the study.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with San Francisco for the next 18 months,” said Skystar CEO Todd Schneider. “The Fisherman’s wharf community, including residents, small business owners, and tourists have welcomed us with open arms and we are proud to be a part of this community.”

Skystar Ferris Wheel is 150-feet high and features 36 gondolas that can accommodate a maximum of six people. General admission to the ride is $18. Seniors (65+) and children 12 and under $12. People who are two years old and under can ride for free. For details about riding visit: skystarwheel.com.