SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 7, San Francisco based rapper Watsky broke and surpassed the Guinness World Record for longest continuous rap performance. The artist performed for 24 hours and topped the achievement by continuing with his live-stream concert. Watsky performed for a total of 33 hours, 33 minutes, and 33 seconds.

His performance broke the previous record of 25 hours, 56 minutes, and 4 seconds held by Miami’s Good Bison, Pablo Alvarez in 2016.

Using multiple interactive platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, Watsky was able to draw in fan donations. Throughout the stunt, he offered shout-outs, artwork, and other various things in an attempt to get fans to donate. He raised a total of $140,000 for charity. The donations are set to be divided amongst a relief fund for his crew, a pool for struggling fans, and the nonprofit, Sweet Relief. Sweet Relief will use the money to help musicians and music industry workers whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Watsky stated on Twitch during the stream, “Zero money will be kept by me. The arts community is an ecosystem and if any part of it suffers- from the artists to the venues to the promoters and crew and fans- we all suffer for it.”

The rapper drew supporters from all over the internet. He saw support from Broadway star and creator of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda congratulated the rapper urging him to, “GO TO SLEEP” in a tweet following his performance.