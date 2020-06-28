(READY TO BE REVIEWED) Confrontation In San Francisco Apartment Garage

SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 23, two residents of SOMA Residences had a confrontation in the parking garage.

Michael Barajas, 28, graduate of University of California, Berkeley is a resident at SOMA Residences located on 1000 Block of Mission St. Hank Beasley would not allow Barajas to enter the parking garage.

In a YouTube video of the incident it shows Beasley continuously blocking Barajas from entering.

“If you have a key card then you can get in yourself, but you’re not coming in the {expletive} garage and I called the cops so you have about five minutes to get out of here,” said Beasley in the video.

Barajas responds, “That’s fine; call the cops. What are you calling the cops about ‘Karen?’”

As the situation between Barajas and Beasley continued, a resident of SOMA Residences also wanted Beasley to move his vehicle and it began to get physical.

“MOVE MOVE *smacks car,” said the resident in the YouTube video.

“Dude, security is coming. You don’t touch this {expletive} car. You don’t touch my car {expletive}. You don’t have a right to come in here” said Beasley.

Since the situation occurred, many people have identified Beasley on social media and found out where he worked.

On Thursday, June 25, Beasley’s employer Apex Systems issued the following tweet at 8:00 a.m. “We have concluded our internal review of the incident with one of our internal employees. We have made the decision to terminate the employee, effective immediately. We will not tolerate violent or racist behavior of any kind at Apex Systems.”

In an email sent to the San Francisco News on Friday, June 26, Officer Robert Rueca gave a summary of the incident stating:

“On Tuesday June 23, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 1000 block of Mission Street for a report of a battery. Officers met with a male victim who said that he saw a verbal argument ensuing between residents about entry into the building. The victim attempted to intervene and was assaulted by a male suspect. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. The victim declined to file a formal police report. Officers from Southern Police station have reached out to the original 911 caller to see if they would like a report. As of now we have not made contact with him”.

Representatives of Michael Barajas, William Beasley, and SOMA Residences, have not responded to San Francisco News for comment.

