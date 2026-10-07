HOLLYWOOD—Some nights remind you why you love being part of the entertainment world. Tuesday evening, October 6, was one of those nights for me, as I attended Page Six’s second annual Virtual Reali-Tea Awards at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. I was so grateful to Kelly and Christine for inviting me to be part of such a special event. The room was filled with familiar faces and people I was meeting for the first time. It was a pleasure to see some people I already knew and to meet others. For someone who has spent more than 20 years writing about entertainment from the East Coast, being in a room full of people who help make television such a big part of popular culture was a real treat.

The VRT Awards celebrate the personalities, moments and conversations that kept reality television fans talking throughout the year. Reality TV can make viewers laugh, gasp, debate and pick sides, sometimes all in the same episode. The awards brought that lively world together for one evening, with fan-voted categories and memorable moments.

The evening was hosted by “Virtual Reali-Tea” co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real. Among the highlights was the reunion of the women from “The Golden Life”—Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley—who received the Golden Kettle Award. Their long history with reality television has given audiences plenty to talk about, and seeing the group recognized together felt like a fitting celebration of their place in that world.

Music added another spark to the show. Scheana Shay performed “Good as Gold,” a song familiar to “Vanderpump Rules” fans, while Luann de Lesseps later took home Musician of the Year and performed “Chic C’est La Vie.” Luann has always known how to make an entrance, and her performance gave the night a fun, high-energy finish.

The awards recognized both familiar favorites and a new generation of reality stars. Ariana Biermann received Breakout Star, while Meredith Marks was named Style Icon of the Year. Kyle Cooke won Hot-Tea of the Year, and Lindsay Hubbard and her daughter, Gemma, were recognized as Favorite Dynamic Duo. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania won Best Return to Screen, while “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” took home Best Cast. The range of categories reflected the variety of personalities and storylines that keep fans invested in reality television.

What I enjoyed most was the feeling of being included in a room buzzing with conversation and excitement. Everyone seemed ready to celebrate the people and moments that bring reality TV fans together. There were plenty of opportunities to catch up, share a laugh and enjoy the atmosphere. I took lots of pictures and videos because it was one of those evenings when you want to hold on to the memories.

Events like this are also a reminder that entertainment is about connection. Viewers may watch from home, but the shows create conversations that continue long after the credits roll. Friends discuss the latest episode, debate a decision or quote a moment that made them laugh. The VRT Awards gave fans and the people behind the shows a chance to celebrate that shared enthusiasm in person.

I have always enjoyed the way entertainment brings people together. Whether it’s a television personality, a memorable scene or a song everyone recognizes, those moments can become part of our conversations and our memories. At the awards, it was fun to see so many of those personalities gathered in one place and to feel the excitement surrounding the evening.

I left feeling thankful for the invitation and for the opportunity to spend the evening among so many talented and interesting people. Page Six did a wonderful job bringing the event together, and the night was a lovely celebration of reality television and the personalities who make it entertaining.

For me, the best part was not simply being at an awards show. It was sharing a beautiful evening with friends, reconnecting with familiar faces and meeting new people along the way. It was a reminder that some of the nicest memories come from being invited to show up, enjoy the moment and appreciate the people around you.

Rose’s Scoop: What a party, Page Six! Until another Rose’s Scoop!