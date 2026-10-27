BEVERLY HILLS—On October 27, at approximately 7:00 a.m., agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided billionaire and former gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck’s mansion located near Benedict Canyon Drive on Roxbury Drive. The raid was part of an ongoing criminal investigation into former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Cloobeck, a wealthy developer and founder of Diamond Resorts International, long provided financial support to Eric Swalwell’s political campaigns. At one point, the developer let Swalwell stay at his Beverly Hills estate. In April, Cloobeck publicly addressed his relationship with Swalwell. “I am no longer associated with that man…,” Cloobeck stated.

On August 15, Federal agents seized Swalwell’s electronic devices at the San Francisco International Airport. On Sunday, August 16, Federal Agents executed a search warrant at Swalwell’s Washington, D.C., home. These actions are part of a federal probe into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, and rape against former California Rep. Swalwell, who is under investigation in both New York and California. According to reports, a former staffer accused Swalwell of sexual assault at a charity gala they attended in New York City in 2019. New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched an investigation into the allegations and urged additional survivors/victims/witnesses to contact New York’s Special Victims Division. In addition, model and fashion software company owner Lonna Drewes publicly accused Swalwell of drugging her and assaulting her in a West Hollywood hotel room in 2018.

Multiple reports indicate that Swalwell faces allegations from at least four to six women, some of whom accused him of sexual abuse when the victim(s) were too intoxicated to consent. Other allegations involve unsolicited explicit messages and pornographic images sent to them. Some allegations also include sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching.

Swalwell suspended his campaign last April. On April 12, Swalwell posted the following message on his X account. “I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made, but that’s my fight, not my campaign’s.”

Swalwell has maintained his innocence throughout the investigations. He was under scrutiny before the sexual allegations against him surfaced. Before that, the focus was on Swalwell’s connection to and relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang, aka “Fang-Fang.” At the time, this relationship was considered a national security threat. According to reports, Swalwell and Christine Fang initially met in 2012, when Swalwell was on the Dublin City Council and running for his first term in Congress.

Reports indicate that young Swalwell was referred to Fang while seeking donations from the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA) group. Fang then helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 political campaign. In her role, Fang hired an intern for Swalwell, who reportedly ended his association with Fang after federal investigators alerted him that she was a Chinese spy.