Recession-Level Numbers Meet San Francisco’s Housing Market

San Francisco – The number of homes for sale in San Francisco is now at its highest quantity since 2011.

Since the start of the pandemic, the city’s real estate pool has skyrocketed. For instance, a year ago, in mid 2019, there were 640 houses (Including single-family homes, Condos, and TICs) listed for sale. Now, in mid 2020, there are 1,360 homes listed.

Just this past week, the number of homes listed in the inventory increased by six percent.

Given this increased inventory, the real estate market is now within 120 homes away of meeting its mark in July of 2008.

Adding to these recession-level numbers, there are now over double the sub-million dollar listings on the multiple listing service as there were last year late July.

In speaking with SFGate, Sotheby’s Realtor Daria Saraf noted, “the current Bay Area real estate market has shifted quite dramatically from years past when we normally have a lull in July and August.”

While the spring is typically a time of high inventory, and the summer is a time of low inventory, the state’s stay-at-home order throughout March and April led to a smaller inventory than usual. Therefore, the spring numbers ushered in a booming summer.

Despite this noticeable increase to recession-level numbers, the city’s levels are predicted to return to normal seasonal patterns come September.

