SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco officials are preparing educational support programs to assist 6,000 children with their distance-learning needs under quarantine for this fall. Recreation facilities, such as libraries and community centers across San Francisco, will be shifted into “learning hubs”; in areas where children face difficulties in attending online classes.

The officials announce that they are planning to open up to 40 hubs by September 14, 2020, and their registration will open from August 15 through September 4. Low-income families, children in public housing or the foster care system, homeless youth, and others living in difficult situations will have the top priority to register to these after-school programs.

At the hubs, students will be offered the usage of internet-connected computers; to participate in remote classes and contact their teachers effortlessly. Further, the hubs will provide a well-regulated academic environment; this includes meals, snacks, exercise, and schoolmates, to support students and help them complete schoolwork successfully. Maria Su, executive director of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families, explains that the aim is to remove barriers for children who do not have the privilege of joining Zoom classes; nor access to stable Wi-Fi.

The hubs are expected to produce a comfortable learning environment for youths who require aid under current distance learning circumstances.